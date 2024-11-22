How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game

No. 19 Army and No. 6 Notre Dame will clash inside Yankee Stadium on Saturday, with live coverage on NBC and Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

This series dates back more than a century, since 1913. The Fighting Irish have dominated the series (39-8-4) for the last half century, winning 15 straight since 1965. Army’s last win against Notre Dame came in 1958, which was also the last time both teams played each other ranked.

This is Notre Dame’s “Shamrock Series” game this season, which is a recurring off-site “home” game played across the country at iconic sporting venues. The series dates back to 2009, making this the 12th edition. Army has been Notre Dame’s opponent for two Shamrock Series games: 2010 at Yankee Stadium, when the Irish won 27-3, and 2016 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, when the Irish won 44-6. Notre Dame is 11-0 in these Shamrock Series games.

Overall, this will be the 24th time these programs meet at Yankee Stadium after the two played at the original stadium 22 times. Their first meeting at the new stadium was in 2010, which was the first football game held at the current stadium after it opened in 2009.

Army is 9-0, which ties for the school’s best start since 1950. The Black Knights have won 13 straight, dating back to last season – the longest active streak in the FBS. They’re also the only team in the FBS to win each game this season by double digits. To put that into more perspective, they’ve trailed for 5 minutes and 48 seconds out of 540 minutes played in those nine games.

This is a make-or-break game for both teams. With how late in the season it is, a loss would likely drop either out of playoff contention. Army needs this win in order to send a message to the committee that they don’t just have an easy schedule (one of the easiest in the FBS), but they can contend with the best in the country. While they’ve already qualified for their conference championship game, they need to win out and finish ahead of either the Big 12, Mountain West or ACC champion in order to make the playoff (surpassing the Big Ten or SEC champion is unlikely), which means they need to show they’re worthy of such a ranking.

Army’s offense is well-rounded, with a record-setting quarterback in Bryson Daily, the No. 1 run game in the country (334.9 rush yards per game) and a successful triple-option attack that allows the Black Knights to control the clock (they’re second in the FBS in time of possession). Daily has already set single-season touchdown records for rushing touchdowns (21) and touchdowns responsible for (28) despite missing Week 10 against Air Force due to an undisclosed injury. After throwing for more than 900 yards and rushing for more than 900 yards last season, he’s on pace to potentially throw and rush for more than 1,000 this year. Other names to watch for include running back Kanye Udoh and wide receiver Casey Reynolds.

Army’s defense is also one of the best in the country, but then again, so is Notre Dame’s – and the Irish have a more difficult schedule.

At 9-1, Marcus Freeman is having his best start in his third season leading Notre Dame. The Irish have scored more than 30 points in six straight games and have yet to allow more than 25 points in a game this season. While Army is in a win-or-go-home type scenario, Notre Dame can’t afford a loss either. The team can’t earn one of the guaranteed conference champion bids since the school is independent, and at No. 6 (and no chance to climb higher than that), a loss would effectively eliminate the Irish from playoff contention.

Notre Dame has outscored its opponents 343-85 during its eight-game win streak, averaging 42.9 points per game and allowing approximately 10.6 points on average. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been at the center of that prolific scoring attack. The dual threat has found balance on the ground and through the air. He’s one of just four FBS quarterbacks with more than 12 passing and rushing touchdowns each this season.

“It starts with his size,” Freeman said about Leonard’s ability as a runner. “He is a physically impressive person. He can take a hit... He has speed, he has athleticism and he’s not afraid to run. He wants to run. He wants the ball in his hands.”

This is arguably the Irish’s best defense in decades, and part of the reason the unit excels is because of their ability to force turnovers. Just last Saturday, the defense had five takeaways; they had six against Navy on October 26.

How to watch Army vs. Notre Dame college football game:

When: Saturday, November 23

Saturday, November 23 Where: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

