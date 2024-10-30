How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

The Wisconsin Badgers go head-to-head with the Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock as both teams are on the hunt for a win that would secure bowl eligibility and the chance to hoist the Heartland Trophy.

Saturday’s match up marks the 98th meeting between the two programs, however, the Heartland Trophy wasn’t introduced as a prize for this series until 2004. The Badgers lead the series all-time 49-46-2, but Iowa has won the Heartland trophy 3 times in the last 4 years.

Live coverage of the Wisconsin vs Iowa game kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about the Wisconsin vs Iowa game, including additional live stream information.

Wisconsin:

The Badgers 3- game win streak came to an end last week after falling 28-13 to Penn State at home. Redshirt sophomore QB Braedyn Locke finished with his lowest pass efficiency of the season, completing 22-of-42 passes for 217 yards and an interception. Locke, who took over the starting role after Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending injury, has thrown an interception in each of his five starts this season.

Redshirt junior WR Will Pauling recorded 8 receptions for 79 yards, while Senior RB Tawee Walker added 59 yards and a touchdown. Walker, who transferred to Wisconsin from Oklahoma last December, has been a key player for the Badgers racking up 624 rush yards and 10 touchdowns. He is on pace to reach 1,000 yards this season.

Iowa:

The Hawkeyes defeated Northwestern 40-14 last week at home, but starting QB Cade McNamara sustained a concussion from a hit late in the first quarter. Redshirt junior Brendan Sullivan took over in the second quarter and played the remainder of the game, completing 9-of-14 passes for 79 yards, while rushing for 41 yards and scoring a rushing touchdown. Sullivan, who transferred from Northwestern in May, will start for the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

During his last two seasons at Northwestern, he made 8 starts and accounted for 10 touchdowns (8 passing, 2 rushing).

How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa:

When: Saturday, November 2

Saturday, November 2 Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs Wisconsin:

Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview Wisconsin and Iowa's primetime showdown in Week 10, as the Hawkeyes make a change under center heading into their meeting with the Badgers.

