Journey from Southern brings Grambling coaches Eric Dooley and Jason Rollins to shared sideline at Bayou Classic

Since the Bayou Classic began in 1974, it has been more than just a football game. It’s a cultural phenomenon, a family affair, and a setting for intense rivalries. This season, two seasoned leaders are featured on the Grambling State University coaching staff, Eric Dooley as the offensive coordinator and Jason Rollins as the defensive coordinator. These two coaches share a key similarity: both coaches were previous head coaches for Grambling’s rival, Southern University. Resilience, adaptability, and a shared commitment to excellence summarize their journey from Baton Rouge to Grambling.

Dooley and Rollins share a history that goes back decades. Both hailing from Louisiana, they started their coaching careers in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Throughout the years, they have crossed paths on multiple occasions, creating a relationship built on mutual respect.

For Rollins, who grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana, football was a family affair.

“Football found me,” Rollins says. “My dad was an All-American player, and in our region, football was just what everybody did.”

That generational connection to the game carried him through a career spanning 27 years and counting, where he held roles from assistant coach to interim head coach, using each experience as an opportunity to learn and grow.

On the other hand, Dooley’s journey was influenced by his New Orleans upbringing. He has always been involved in sports but the love of football developed around the age of seven. As a young child, a neighborhood coach saw Dooley playing football at a local playground and began to train Dooley, sparking a passion for football that has only grown since.

Collegiately, Dooley played wide receiver under the legendary Eddie G. Robinson at Grambling State University from 1985-1988.

“He wasn’t just coaching a football player; he was coaching the whole person, " Dooley said. “It wasn’t just about football, it was about life as well.”

Raised in a godly household, Dooley found that Robinson’s principles reinforced the lessons taught by Dooley’s parents. One of the most impactful takeaways for Dooley was Robinson’s professionalism and conduct on the field.

“I never heard Coach Robinson using bad language on the football field, and that was kind of unheard of,” Dooley said. “I use that today in my coaching because I believe I’m a teacher.”

A significant part of both coaches’ stories is their shared Southern University history. Dooley assumed leadership as head coach of Southern from 2022 to 2023, and Rollins was the team’s interim head coach in 2021.

For Rollins, taking on the role of interim head coach marked a transformative moment in his career. Rollins was safeties coach and special teams coordinator prior to accepting the head coach offer.

“The administration saw something in me and gave me the opportunity,” Rollins recalled. “My reaction was simple: Let’s go win. Let’s make this alumni base proud, we’re standing on the shoulders of greatness.”

Rollins had a brief but impactful tenure as the Jaguars head coach. The experience provided knowledge that influenced his coaching style moving forward and gave him a broader perspective regardless of any outside pressure.

“The pressure comes from within,” Rollins said. “No one can put more pressure on you than what you already place on yourself. If you’re a driven person, you’re always harder on yourself than anyone else could be. So, the outside noise didn’t bother me, because I was already holding myself to a high standard.”

Dooley believes his coaching journey led him to be ready for the spotlight that came with being head coach at Southern.

Reflecting on his preparation for the role, Dooley said, “I used to tell folks, I’ll walk around the conferences and speak to other coaches, and they’d ask, ‘Man, when are you going to get the opportunity to be a head coach?’ And I always tell them that the Lord is preparing me, he’s pruning me, getting me prepared for everything that’s going to come in my life.”

When Dooley learned that he would not be continuing as head coach at Southern just before the Bayou Classic in 2023, the news was tough, but it was something he felt spiritually prepared for.

“Everything that takes place, I just feel, God has an assignment for me, and I’m just going to carry out that assignment. Whatever it may be, it may not feel good, but I know it’s going to be the right thing to do,” Dooley said.

Despite the emotional challenge, Dooley leaned on his faith and the support of his close-knit family to navigate the circumstance.

In 2024, both coaches joined Mickey Joseph’s staff to lead the Grambling State University Tigers. Dooley became offensive coordinator and Rollins took charge of the defense, ushering in a new era with old friends.

Dooley recalled his conversation with head coach Mickey Joseph when he received the offer to join Grambling State’s coaching staff.

“Well, he said, I had no choice,” Dooley said. “Once he took the job, he just told me to meet him here. It’s always good to have someone that believes in what you do and understands what you do.”

For Rollins and Dooley, years of professional connection and personal friendship have all led them to Saturday, when they’ll share the sideline for another chapter of Grambling and Southern history.

“We’ve been friends for many years, and it’s great to be on the same staff,” Rollins said. “Now, we get to see where this ride takes us.”

Their move to Grambling also highlights their adaptability and willingness to embrace change. Dooley, despite his strong ties to Southern, feels at home back at Grambling. He played for Grambling State University as an undergrad, and went on to obtain his master’s degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge, solidifying his ties to both institutions.

Coaches Rollins and Dooley are contributing to the legacy of Grambling State University. Their leadership will continue to shape the future, while honoring both program’s rich traditions, further cementing their influence on HBCUs legendary history.

The 2024 Bayou Classic is not just a football game, it’s a family affair, and for Rollins, a rivalry that literally hits home for many.

“This game is bragging rights,” Rollins said with a laugh. “For three hours, I’m the outcast in my own family, because my wife and my son are both Southern alumni. After that, everything’s back to normal.”

