MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State
Arizona State heading the playoff after 45-19 win over Iowa State in Big 12 title game
Brett Yormark
Big 12’s Yormark brings up hard choices for fans before sparsely attended title game
oly_fswom_glennfinalwin_241207.jpg
Amber Glenn wins biggest title for U.S. women’s figure skater in 14 years at Grand Prix Final

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muvnfhlv2_241207.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Forest MWK 15
nbc_pl_amorinintv_241207.jpg
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
nbc_a10_floridavloyola_241207.jpg
Highlights: Loyola Chicago holds off South Florida

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Longtime Lance Leipold assistant Jim Zebrowski promoted to offensive coordinator at Kansas

  
Published December 7, 2024 03:48 PM
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski watches over players during Tuesday’s outdoor practice.

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jim Zebrowski will replace Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator at Kansas, coach Lance Leipold announced.

Zebrowski had been co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since joining the Jayhawks staff in 2021. He previously worked with Leipold at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater and at Buffalo.

“Jim and I have worked together for more than 10 years and he has a great knowledge of the game and our offense,” Leipold said. “Jim has been instrumental in our success and will continue to push our program forward. He is a quality mentor to our student-athletes and takes pride in being a Jayhawk.”

Zebrowski coached quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean in 2022-23, when Kansas played in back-to-back bowls for the second time in program history. Daniels came back from injury this season and helped lead the Jayhawks to wins over three ranked opponents for the first time. KU amassed more than 500 total yards in three games and led the Big 12 in third-down conversions.

Grimes reportedly is set to become offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.