Maryland vs. Virginia Best bets: Odds, game preview, expert predictions, player news, and stats

Head Coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins are riding a three-year bowl streak. They opened the season with a smackdown of hapless UCONN 50-7 before losing a 27-24 heartbreaker to Michigan State on a 37-yard field goal as time expired last weekend. The Terps struggled to generate movement up front, rushing for just 2.8 YPC as Maryland was outgained 493 yards-to-339 by the Spartans. The game wouldn’t have been nearly as close without MSU throwing three interceptions or committing 10 penalties for 100 yards.

Despite entering the fourth quarter at a 30-17 deficit, Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea rallied the offense late and scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left in regulation to defeat Wake Forest last week. Third-year HC Tony Elliott finally has his preferred recruits in place and is ready to compete in the wide-open ACC, but the Cavaliers lost badly to Maryland by a score of 42-14 last season, so they’ll be looking for revenge at home in Week 3.

Game details and how to watch Maryland vs. Virginia live

o Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

o Time: 8:00 PM EST

o Site: Scott Stadium

o City: Charlottesville, VA

o TV/Streaming: ACC Network

Game Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia

The latest odds as of Thursday morning via BetMGM:

· Moneyline: Maryland -145, Virginia +120

· Spread: Maryland -2.5

· Over/Under: 57.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The market is fluctuating between -2.5 and -3.0 so keep an eye on how the line is trending heading into gametime. The game total has spiked from 54.5 to 57.5 as well, indicating the market is pricing in a potentially explosive affair.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Eric Froton (@CFFroton) likes the home underdog in this one.

“Maryland is rebuilding both their offensive and defensive lines and struggled to run the ball effectively with all-purpose RB Roman Hemby unable to create inside. The run lanes were sparse to say the least against Michigan State. I think UVA is a more seasoned team that has come up together under HC Elliott and now has a taste of success coming off the big win at Wake Forest last week. I picked Maryland to go Under their 7.5 Win total this season because this feels like they’re in the midst of a quasi-reset this year. I’m taking the +3 points while I can still get it, with Virginia primed for the upset at home.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +280 to +275

· Texas +850 to +550

· Tennessee +3500 to +2200

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 17.0%

· Georgia 12.1%

· Texas 9.1%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 19.3%

· Georgia 17.2%

· Miami 11.5%

Quarterback matchup for Maryland at Virginia

o Cavaliers: Sophomore QB Anthony Colandrea beat out senior Tony Muskett for the starting job and hasn’t looked back. He lit up FCS Richmond for 297 yards and two touchdowns before carrying UVA on his back to victory with a dramatic 4th quarter comeback at Wake Forest last week. Colandrea completed 33-of-43 passes for a sparkling 77% completion rate for 357 passing yards and a 3-to-2 ratio versus Wake. His elevated 25% pressure-to-sack rate is an unfortunate byproduct of Colandreas gunslinging nature, but his ability to create outside of structure is undeniable.

o Terrapins: One of the pleasant surprises of the early 2024 college football season has been the play of Terps QB Billy Edwards, who beat out NC State transfer M.J. Morris in a spirited competition. He did everything possible to keep Maryland in the game, completing 77% of his passes (24-for-36) for 253 yards and a 2-to-1 ratio while also cashing in a rushing touchdown. With Edwards earning PFF passing grades of 87% or higher in each game this season to go with a sterling 7% pressure-to-sack rate, the Maryland passing attack is in good hands as they move on from their all-time team leading passer, Taulia Tagovailoa.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Terrapins vs. Cavaliers

WR Tai Felton was singled-out to me by former Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine as being a young wideout who has NFL potential. After Felton exploded for 18 receptions, 352 total yards and three touchdowns in his first two games of the season, i’m starting to become a believer.

Maryland loses third-round draft choice LT Delmar Glaze as well as five other linemen who started at least six games last season. They return a meager 21 career line starts on a very inexperienced unit.

Virginia was rebuilding their line in a similar fashion last year, returning just 17 line starts and taking it on the chin by allowing 42 sacks and an 11% sack rate. With five starters and 81 career starts returning on the line this year, Colandrea has been sacked just three times in 71 dropbacks and is on pace for 18 over a 12 game regular season.

While WR1 Malachi Fields has continued to be a force on the outside securing 16-of-19 passes for 248 yards and 15.5 YPC, WR Trell Harris has emerged as the preferred secondary option having caught 7-of-11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown last week against Wake.

