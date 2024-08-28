North Carolina vs. Minnesota Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29

Thursday, Week 1 of the college football season kicks off with 21 games. There are annually just a handful of games with a spread you can count on one hand. One of those tight spreads will play out in Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium where the Golden Gophers open their season against the Tar Heels of North Carolina.

It is a rematch of last year’s season opener. UNC rolled the Golden Gophers 31-13 in Chapel Hill to open the 2023 season. The difference in the game? Drake Maye. You may have heard of him. He threw for over 400 yards while Minnesota as a team threw for fewer than 140 yards.

Neither team is currently ranked in the NBC Sports Bet Top 25. Each is expecting to see improvement from a season ago. North Carolina finished 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC while Minnesota finished with an overall record of 6-7 including 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Game details & how to watch Tar Heels vs. Golden Gophers live Thursday

● Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

● Time: 8PM EST

● Site: Huntington Bank Stadium

● City: Minneapolis, MN

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for North Carolina vs. Minnesota

The latest odds as of Wednesday midday courtesy of BetMGM:

● Money Line : North Carolina Tar Heels (-130), Minnesota Golden Gophers (+110)

● Spread : Tar Heels -1.5

● Total : 50.5

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the Golden Gophers on the Moneyline in this one:

“Minnesota returns four full-time starters on the offensive line. There are question marks about the availability of Darius Taylor, but new transfer backs Sieh Bangura and Marcus Major should fill that void. PJ Fleck as a home dog is something I’m excited to back.”

Recent betting stats for the Atlantic Coast Conference and BIG TEN per John Ewing of BetMGM

ACC

● Favorites: Clemson +275

● Highest Ticket%: Miami 23.8%

● Highest Handle%: Miami 28.4%

● Biggest Liability: Miami



Big Ten

● Favorites: Ohio State +150

● Highest Ticket%: Penn State 33.7%

● Highest Handle%: Ohio State 55.4%

● Biggest Liability: Ohio State

Names to Know for UNC vs. Minnesota

○ Tar Heels: Max Johnson – Senior who began his college career with LSU before transferring and spending a couple seasons in College Station with the Aggies of Texas A&M. He has thrown for 5800 career yards and accounted for 47 TDs but also 12 interceptions

○ Golden Gophers: Max Brosmer – transfer from New Hampshire who put up big numbers with the Wildcats. In 36 games, Brosmer has thrown for 8,713 yards and 70 TDs

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tar Heels vs. Golden Gophers on August 29, 2024

● Minnesota is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games

● The UNDER was 7-6 in Minnesota’s games last season

● The Tar Heels of UNC were 6-7 ATS last season

● As favorites of 1.5 points or more last season, the North Carolina went 6-5 ATS

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s North Carolina vs. Minnesota game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Tar Heels vs. Golden Gophers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Minnesota on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on Minnesota taking the points

- Total Points : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 50.5 points

