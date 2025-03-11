Nebraska hires Patriots pro personnel director Pat Stewart to oversee recruiting and retention as GM

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pat Stewart, the New England Patriots’ director of pro personnel the past two seasons, will join Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as general manager, the school announced.

Stewart, who was player personnel director for the Carolina Panthers when Rhule coached them from 2020-22, will oversee the Cornhuskers’ roster management and player acquisition, including high school and transfer portal recruiting, evaluation and retention.

“We are moving into an era in college football where roster management and retention more closely resembles the National Football League model,” Rhule said. “Pat Stewart will help us manage our roster and operate in a way that will help give Nebraska the opportunity to compete as one of the elite programs in the country. Pat and I have experience working together in the past, and I look forward to him joining our Nebraska Football family.”

Stewart first worked in the NFL for the Patriots from 2007-17 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018-19 before he joined the Panthers. He returned to the Patriots in 2023.