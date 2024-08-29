North Dakota State vs. Colorado Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29

It is Year 2 of Prime Time in Colorado. Coach Deion Sanders enters his 2nd season with a game Thursday night against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders returns under center for the Buffaloes along with Uber-Athlete Travis Hunter and a host of highly skilled wideouts. Sanders’ efforts to bolster the entire roster but especially the trenches resulted in 42 players transferring into the Prime Experience.

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State a season after he and the Bison lost in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. Fun Fact: The Bison’s loss to Montana in the playoffs marked the 1st time since 2016 the Bison did not play in the title game.

The Buffaloes finished last season 4-8 while the Bison were 11-4.

Game details & how to watch Bison vs. Buffaloes live Thursday

● Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

● Time: 8PM EST

● Site: Folsom Field

● City: Boulder, CO

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for North Dakota State vs. Colorado

The latest odds as of Wednesday midday courtesy of BetMGM:

● Money Line : North Dakota State +290, Colorado -375

● Spread : Buffaloes -10.5

● Total : 60.5

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Shedeur Sanders OVER 304.5 Passing Yards

“Sanders opened 2023 up with 300-plus passing yards in four of his first five games and eclipsed 300 yards in four out of six home games. Most of Colorado’s offensive success will derive from Sanders’ ability to stretch the field (10.8 yards per completion) and minimize turnovers (3 interceptions), so his passing yards prop will be a good OVER bet in most outings.”

Recent betting stats for the Big 12 per John Ewing of BetMGM

● Favorites: Utah +275

● Highest Ticket%: Colorado 21.2%

● Highest Handle%: Colorado 33.9%

● Biggest Liability: Colorado

Names to Know for North Dakota State vs. Colorado

○ Bison: Cam Miller, 4th year QB – 2,688 yards passing (71.5% completions) with 19 TDs and a mere 4 INTs along with 629 yards rushing

○ Buffaloes: Shedeur Sanders, 2nd year QB - 3230 yards passing last season (69.3% completions) including 27 TDs and only 3 INTs in 12 games last season. EDGE Dayon Hayes - transfer to Colorado from Pitt to help the Buffs improve their pass rush which was near nonexistent last season.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bison vs. Buffaloes on August 29, 2024

● Colorado ranked 117th in defensive success rate against the run last season.

● The Buffaloes were 7-4-1 ATS last season

● Cam Miller has scored 28 TDs on the ground over the past 2 seasons

● Shedeur Sanders was sacked 52 times last season – the most of any QB in the nation

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s North Dakota State vs. Colorado game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Bison vs. Buffaloes game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Buffaloes laying the 10.5 points.

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 60.5 points

