Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3 ⅛, 260 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Osafo-Mensah has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: If Osafo-Mensah does not start as Notre Dame’s “Big” end this season, he will be the 1B to Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and it might be more precise to call Osafo-Mensah the 1-A-B in that situation. Whichever starts, it may be an honor in name only, as a timeshare at the position would benefit everybody.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and All-American, Osafo-Mensah chose the Irish over his homestate power Texas. If you ask this scribe when Osafo-Mensah made that choice, the only answer would be, “Sometime in the summer, I was camping.”

At that time, the commitment was a big enough deal to find an internet connection to prepare for it. When Osafo-Mensah signed his National Letter of Intent, he was still the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the recruiting class, per rivals.com, but by the time the cycle had completely concluded, following Osafo-Mensah’s unimpressive All-American Bowl showing, he had fallen to be the No. 23 weakside defensive end in the country.

CAREER TO DATE

As most freshmen do, Osafo-Mensah preserved a year of eligibility in 2019, hardly a surprise When Notre Dame had five future NFL defensive ends on the roster, six if Justin Ademilola finds his way onto a 53-man roster by September. Then a lateral meniscus injury cost Osafo-Mensah the 2020 season.

Through no fault of his own, he had become an afterthought to many outside the program, and while Osafo-Mensah very much had his moments in the last two seasons, few were big enough highlights to change that perception, even if he spent the North Carolina matchup in 2021 making Tar Heels star quarterback Sam Howell’s life miserable.

2019: 2 games, both blowouts; 1 tackle.

2020: Torn meniscus.

2021: 12 games, 1 start; 13 tackles with 2.5 for loss including two sacks.

20222: 13 games; 14 tackles with one for loss, plus two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

That first word is one that should be handled correctly and accurately for every person, let alone ones poised to make money off their names. So let’s defer to Osfao-Mensah on the proper pronunciation of his first name:

Checked with @NaNaOsafo2 : Proper spelling of his first name is “Nana.” Means “King” or “Mister” in Ghanaian. Middle name is Asare after his great-grandfather. #NDFootball — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) October 18, 2022

Now for making money off that moniker, Osafo-Mensah and a few teammates took advantage of a study abroad opportunity from the University to visit Ireland this summer. The veteran defensive end took the experience a step further, boosting the profiles of Aer Lingus and the Ireland Tourism Bureau and, presumably, receiving a bit of a profit himself.

Especially with Notre Dame heading to Dublin in 57 days, this campaign had more pertinence than many NIL deals.

QUOTES

Osafo-Mensah may have a better vantage point on the struggles of being a young player not seeing playing time than most veterans. Increasingly, that scenario leads to a transfer or life after graduating in four years.

Thus, Osafo-Mensah can relate to the younger half of the Irish roster (which, without counting players, is probably closer to a younger two-thirds) in a way others may not.

“He’s progressing fundamentally, but overall, as a leader, he’s emerging as one of the top leaders on defense,” defensive line coach Al Washington said this spring. “He has a talent in terms of communicating and the kids respond to him. To his credit, he’s embraced that.

“He’s progressing very, very nicely. I feel like he’s going to help us this year.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“This space is making a habit of reminding its readership of veterans’ long-ago recruiting rankings, an irony given this space also refuses to delve into the dredges of recruiting coverage. Osafo-Mensah could become the poster child of both those stances.

“Osafo-Mensah’s recruitment was a high-profile affair back in the summer of 2018. He held offers from nine SEC programs, including Alabama, LSU and Georgia. While Texas pursued him, his hometown TCU was also joined by Texas A&M. Clearly, Osafo-Mensah projected as a collegiate talent to be feared.

“Yet years needed to pass before more than a third-string role was available for Osafo-Mensah. Recruiting rankings yield only so much.

“Regardless of that narrative, Osafo-Mensah’s minimal 2021 provides the best projection for his 2022. He did not actually play that much last season, but still Osafo-Mensah made 13 tackles with that pair of sacks, not to mention hassling quarterbacks a few additional times.

“The vague phrasing of “did not actually play that much last season” makes an exact projection more difficult, but if Ademilola spends more than half his time at Vyper end, then Osafo-Mensah could double or triple some of those stats in a true No. 2 role at ‘Big’ end.

“His strong spring game — 1.5 tackles for loss with half a sack — furthered that thinking. Osafo-Mensah still has the length and speed that made him a highly-touted prospect. Needing some time to get into collegiate shape is not cause for concern. In the long-term, neither is a meniscus injury. Osafo-Mensah should prove all that this fall.”

The crucial fourth-and-one stop was not NaNa Osafo-Mensah's first moment reasserting his talent this season.

We all, including the media, too quickly forget about once-heralded recruits when they don't produce for three years. That is not always a bad sign. https://t.co/etpo4H4VxS — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 9, 2022

2023 OUTLOOK

Osafo-Mensah has not had enough of a workload at any point to lead to a specific projection now. But let’s offer this thought, nonetheless: Osafo-Mensah has all the physical tools and, increasingly, the experience necessary to be in the top three among Notre Dame defenders in sacks and tackles for loss this season.

He regularly made plays last year. He rarely, if ever, made mistakes.

It’s that simple.

Recruiting rankings from five years ago are not a reason to believe in a player now, but they should also still serve as a reason to think a player could have more to offer than has yet been seen.

Needed to cut this one up real quick to make sure Nana Osafo-Mensah and JD Bertrand get some credit for the fourth-down stuff in addition to Jayson Ademilola. NOM holds his ground. Bertrand fills the hole. @insideNDsports

Extended highlights from @NDonNBC: https://t.co/SH1OKpoj00 pic.twitter.com/prvx8DRdrD — Tyler James (@TJamesND) October 9, 2022

DOWN THE ROAD

A player from Texas finding a home in South Bend, Ind., should not have been assumed when Osafo-Mensah made that 2018 commitment. It should also not be assumed he wants to spend a sixth year in northwestern Indiana in 2024. Exhibit A: Ademilola’s departure for the NFL this winter despite having another season of eligibility remaining.

But if Osafo-Mensah wants to play a sixth year in a gold helmet, Notre Dame will certainly welcome him back in 2024.

It is hard to imagine he could so excel this season as to warrant NFL consideration. If he was already on that precipice, buzz would have begun this spring.

