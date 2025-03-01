 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day Three
Lydia Ko leads Charley Hull by one at LPGA event in Singapore; Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee chasing
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga make World Cup downhill podium on back-to-back days
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Iowa
USC at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

purdue_site.jpg
Highlights: No. 20 Purdue gets past UCLA
nbc_chky_ndmsuehl_250228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame loses to No. 3 Michigan State
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day Three
Lydia Ko leads Charley Hull by one at LPGA event in Singapore; Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee chasing
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga make World Cup downhill podium on back-to-back days
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Iowa
USC at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

purdue_site.jpg
Highlights: No. 20 Purdue gets past UCLA
nbc_chky_ndmsuehl_250228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame loses to No. 3 Michigan State
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Auburn’s Hugh Freeze expected to make full recovery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer

  
Published March 1, 2025 08:22 AM

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer, the school announced Friday.

The Tigers added that the 55-year-old Freeze is expected to make a full recovery and will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities while undergoing treatment.

“Thankfully, it was detected early, and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable,” the university said in a statement. “Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings.”

Freeze is 11-14 in two seasons at Auburn, including 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers begin spring practice March 25, looking for improvement after finishing 5-7 last season and missing a bowl.