MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Northwestern
Northwestern women take forfeits for not playing January games at UCLA, USC over wildfire concerns
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev reaches Dubai quarterfinals, Marin Cilic also advances

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintv_250226.jpg
Slot: Liverpool ‘were great’ against Newcastle
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250226.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘looking forward’ after draw
nbc_golf_pumaequiptmentroom_250226.jpg
Puma’s new spikeless shoes elevate your game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trace McSorley is returning to Penn State as assistant quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 26, 2025 05:44 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will return to the Nittany Lions as assistant quarterbacks coach.

McSorley was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions (2016-18) and a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in three games for the Ravens over two seasons and started one of his six games for Arizona in 2022. He was on practice squads for the Bears and Steelers before Washington released him in training camp last year.

Penn State announced McSorley’s hiring on social media. He will work with quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien. They’ll have a three-year starter in Drew Allar, who led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.