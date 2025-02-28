West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise

Jayden Crowder

The offseason circuit is warming up all over the country with marquee events taking place every weekend. In the West region, many prospects have backed up their lofty rankings while others work to impress and improve their stock. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney highlights five prospects in the West that have already boosted their stock this offseason. THIS SERIES: Offseason risers in the Midwest | Southeast | Florida



Crowder won the defensive back MVP award at the Rivals Los Angeles Camp last offseason among a loaded group and since that time the Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic three-star defensive back has only gotten bigger, stronger and better. Through his junior season, Crowder has bulked up even more and still looks incredibly fluid in coverage. Cal landed his commitment in November but North Carolina is now pushing very hard to flip him as new position coach Armond Hawkins Jr. has known Crowder for years. He played for Armond Hawkins Sr. on the 7on7 circuit.



Not only did Day have 110 tackles in his junior season but he’s a Swiss Army knife on defense. The Las Vegas (Nev.) Faith Lutheran three-star safety can blitz off the edge, come back and lay the wood, stick running backs, cover slot receivers or lurk in the back end and make plays as a one-high safety. With all those tackles, two interceptions, 16 tackles for loss and so much more, Day deserves a bump in the rankings and now more programs are taking notice. USC, Kansas State, Oregon State and others have offered and more could be coming soon.



Lucero plays a little off the beaten path at West Covina (Calif.) Northview as he amassed 1,000 receiving yards, five interceptions and no touchdowns scored against him this past season. he has proven this offseason playing with Premium that he’s a very talented cover corner with size and he should see his recruitment take off. The three-star prospect has BYU, Arizona State, Utah, Michigan State and others on his list, but it wouldn’t be a surprise for Lucero to received many more offers this offseason.



The Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge named a top seven of Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oregon, Michigan, Arizona State, Penn State and Tennessee on Feb. 7 but since that time Hamiel has landed offers from Missouri, UCLA, Oklahoma State and the biggest of all, Alabama. Such is life for one of the better defensive backs in the West. Hamiel had 50 tackles and three interceptions in his junior season, not incredible numbers, but elite cornerbacks often don’t put up major stats because no one wants to test their side of the field. That’s the case with Hamiel, who is super explosive, twitchy, athletic and does a great job trusting his instincts and then going to make plays.