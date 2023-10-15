Notre Dame defense finds Caleb Williams’s mortal side, No. 21 Irish rout No. 10 USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame saw Caleb Williams at his best last season, scoring four total touchdowns to hand the Irish their fourth loss of Marcus Freeman’s debut campaign. No. 21 Notre Dame (6-2) has now also seen Williams at his worst, pressuring the defending Heisman Trophy winner into three first-half interceptions to spark a 48-20 Irish victory on Saturday night.

Senior safety Xavier Watts notched the first two interceptions, doing everything he could to get each return into the end zone but coming just short both times. His 61 yards on interception returns were more than Irish quarterback Sam Hartman would throw for in the first half, going 6-of-10 for 60 yards.

But thanks to Watts, Notre Dame hardly needed Hartman to be productive. The first two Irish touchdown drives covered a combined 14 yards, Watts had done much of the work already.

Then, for good measure, sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison snagged an interception, perhaps the worst throw from Williams, pressured into a mistake that could have been intercepted by multiple defenders. Morrison did not mount a return, forcing Notre Dame’s offense to cover half the field — so still, very much a short field — to get Audric Estimé his second short touchdown run. That 24-6 halftime lead may have been enough of an edge against most teams, but against Williams, the Irish would eventually need more.

A 46-yard touchdown pass from Hartman to senior receiver Chris Tyree provided such a cushion, one then furthered by a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by sophomore running back Jadarian Price.

That 38-20 lead with less than nine minutes left felt plenty safe, even if the most dynamic quarterback in the country was on the other team. It felt so safe because Williams’s night was that miserable, throwing for just 199 yards and one touchdown on 23-of-37 passing with those three interceptions. Perhaps just as notable as those interceptions, he was sacked six times for a total loss of 44 yards.

Watts eventually got his deserved touchdown, piling onto that lead, picking up a fumble with less than four minutes left and skipping 15 yards into the end zone for the final tally of the rout.

Marcus Freeman embraces the moment in the tunnel with Notre Dame fans pic.twitter.com/ARwlJzPaiq — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 15, 2023

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

11:30 — Notre Dame touchdown. Gi’Bran Payne 4-yard pass from Sam Hartman. Spencer Shrader point after good. Notre Dame 7, USC 0. (3 plays, 1:23, 12 yards)

1:13 — USC field goal. Denis Lynch 25 yards. Notre Dame 7, USC 3. (10 plays, 59 yards, 5:25)

Second Quarter

12:19 — Notre Dame field goal. Shrader 36 yards. Notre Dame 10, USC 3. (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:48)

3:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 2-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 17, USC 3. (1 play, 2 yards, 0:03)

1:30 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 1-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 24, USC 3. (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:05)

0:00 — USC field goal. Lynch 48 yards. Notre Dame 24, USC 6. (8 plays, 44 yards, 1:30)

Third Quarter

7:20 — USC touchdown. MarShawn Lloyd 31-yard rush. Lynch point after. Notre Dame 24, USC 13. (6 plays, 57 yards, 3:33)

3:54 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 46-yard pass from Hartman. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 31, USC 13. (6 plays, 68 yards, 3:20)

Fourth Quarter

9:04 — USC touchdown. Brenden Rice 7-yard pass from Caleb Williams. Lynch point after. Notre Dame 31, USC 20. (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:09)

8:50 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jadarian Price 99-yard kickoff return. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 38, USC 20.

3:40 — Notre Dame field goal. Shrader 23 yards. Notre Dame 41, USC 20. (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:09)

3:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Xavier Watts 15-yard fumble return. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 48, USC 20.

Sam Hartman does it ALL.

Asked about building a win streak during his on-field, video board interview: "Everybody, be safe, don't drink and drive. Let's goooo!!" — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 15, 2023