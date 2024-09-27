Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats

Two former Pac 12 foes meet in Pasadena Saturday night as members of the Big Ten when the UCLA Bruins welcome the Oregon Ducks to the Rose Bowl.

UCLA (1-2, 0-1) has struggled to this point on the young season escaping Hawaii with a 3-point win before getting waxed by Indiana and LSU. DeShaun Foster’s squad has struggled on both sides of the ball and will have a difficult time getting it righted this weekend. Oregon (3-0) struggled as well in their first two outings slipping past Idaho and Boise State but they seemed to get on track two weeks ago against Oregon State blasting the Beavers 49-14.

This is the Big Ten opener for the Ducks. Ironically it will be played against an opponent they know well from their days in the Pac 12. Oregon has won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these schools.

Eric Froton, Brad Thomas, and Vaughn Dalzell discussed this game and the rest of the college football slate for Week 5 on Thursday’s edition of Bet the EDGE.

Lets dive into the matchup and find some angles to attack from a bettor’s perspective.

Game Details and How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA Live Saturday Night

· Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

· Time: 11PM EST

· Site: The Rose Bowl

· City: Pasadena, CA

· TV/Streaming: FOX



Game odds for Oregon vs. UCLA - Week 5

The latest odds as of Friday:

· Moneyline: Oregon Ducks (-3000), UCLA Bruins (+1400)

· Spread: Ducks -25.5 (-110)

· Total: 55

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) loves the Ducks:

“The Bruins covered last week against LSU to almost everybody’s surprise. One of the most popular public plays last week was LSU. We get the same spread here, but with Oregon as a road favorite, laying 24. I do think the Ducks can lay it. They are a much better team than LSU. Dillon Gabriel could have the type game to revive his Heisman campaign. Honestly, that UCLA offense while they scored a couple points on LSU, I don’t think they score more than 14 here against Oregon at home. So yeah, give me the Ducks to cover that spread.”

Quarterback matchup for Oregon vs. UCLA

Ducks: Dillon Gabriel – his last outing was his most efficient and impressive of the season throwing for 291 yards and 2 TDs.

Dillon Gabriel – his last outing was his most efficient and impressive of the season throwing for 291 yards and 2 TDs. Bruins: Ethan Garbers – the senior completed 61.1% of his passes last week against LSU throwing for 281 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Oregon vs. UCLA player notes and recent stats

Oregon is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite.

Oregon has won 4 straight games against UCLA.

The Ducks have won 12 straight games that have kicked off at 7P (local time) or later.

The average game score (61.3) in Oregon’s last 20 road games is over the projected Total (55.5) for Saturday’s game.

UCLA’s averages a Big Ten-worst 60 yard per game rushing.

UCLA’s pass defense is the worst in the Big Ten allowing 295 yards per game.

