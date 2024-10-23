Penn State vs. Wisconsin prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The Big Ten’s latest clash on NBC and Peacock comes between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers and kicks off at 7:30 PM ET in Madison, Wisconsin.

Penn State is 6-0 on the season and ranked 3rd in the latest AP Poll. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 33-30 comeback thriller that ended in OT with a win over USC. The Nittany Lions had a bye last week, so they are fresh and focused ahead of this road trip to Wisconsin. Penn State has a home game versus Ohio State next week, so there is a look-ahead potential for the Nittany Lions to get caught up.

Wisconsin is 5-2 this year with three straight wins by 20 or more points, including a 52-6 win over Purdue, a 42-7 victory over Rutgers, and 23-3 dub against Northwestern. The Badgers are playing their best football of the season as they enter the most difficult three-game stretch of the year against Penn State, Iowa, and then Oregon.

Game Details and How to watch Penn State @ Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Camp Randall Stadium

City: Madison, Wisconsin

TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game odds for Penn State @ Wisconsin

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Penn State -250, Wisconsin +200

o Spread: Penn State -6.5 (-110)

o Total: 47.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at Penn State -7, and the total was 48.0, so there has been slight movement in favor of Wisconsin and the Under, but nothing major. Penn State will take money as long as they are -6.5 or -7. Wisconsin should take heavy action if they get to +7.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Wisconsin:

“Penn State has had Wisconsin’s number, winning five straight matchups and seven of the previous eight. Camp Randall is a tough place to play and the Badgers are coming off its most impressive three-game stretch of the season with 20-plus point victories in all three.

However, Penn State is coming off a bye week and its smallest margin of victory (33-30 OT win vs USC) this season. That three-point win was only the second time a team scored more than 12 points on Penn State this season.

Wisconsin’s offense hasn’t been special with Braedyn Locke as the quarterback and despite blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers, I will fade the Badgers offense and take the Team Total Under 21.5 (-150).

Wisconsin has scored 21 or fewer points in three of the last five versus Penn State and 20 combined points in the past two meetings.”

National Championship Odds via BetMGM

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +450 to +350

· Tennessee +2000 to +1600

· Alabama +850 to +2000

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 14.9%

· Texas 12.3%

· Georgia 11.2%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 19.2%

· Georgia 17.2%

· Texas 11.9%

Biggest Liabilities

· Ohio State

· Tennessee

· Colorado

Quarterback matchup: Penn State @ Wisconsin

Penn State: Drew Allar entered the season as a dark horse for Heisman. Although he won’t win the award, Allar has had an ideal start to the season with 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, and 1,613 total yards. Allar is coming off a career-high of 391 passing yards and 43 pass attempts against USC.

Wisconsin: Braedyn Locke has seven touchdowns to five interceptions on the season to go along with 1,054 passing yards over five games (212.8 ypg). Locke finished last season with 777 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception as a Badger.

Nittany Lions @ Badgers player news & recent stats

Penn State has won five straight meetings versus Wisconsin and seven of the previous eight.

Wisconsin is 6-5 all-time at home versus Penn State, but 0-2 in the last two.

Wisconsin has covered three straight games and is 3-4 ATS on the season.

The Badgers are 1-2 ATS and 1-2 on the ML as an underdog.

Wisconsin is 4-3 to the Over this season and 3-0 to the Over as an underdog.

Penn State is 0-3 ATS in the last three games and 2-4 ATS this year.

Penn State is 4-2 to the Under, including 3-1 to the Under in the past four.

Expert picks & predictions: Penn State @ Wisconsin

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the college football calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Penn State @ Wisconsin:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play against the Spread

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 47.5

