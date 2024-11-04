Purdue vs Ohio State Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, How to Watch, QB Matchup, Betting Trends, and Stats

Purdue and Ohio State meet for BIG Noon kickoff FOX with the Buckeyes as heavy favorites.

Purdue is 1-7 on the season and riding a seven-game losing streak since beating Indiana State 49-0. Not much has gone right for the Boilermakers, but quarterback Hudson Card returned last week and threw a season-high 267 passing yards in a 26-20 OT loss to Northwestern.

Ohio State is 7-1 and a one-point loss to Oregon (32-31) is the only blemish on its record. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions at Penn State last week (20-13) on the strength of its defense (three points allowed in 2H). Ohio State has three home games over the final four contests, including a home game against Indiana on Nov. 23.

Game Details and How to watch Purdue @ Ohio State

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: Ohio Stadium

City: Columbus, Ohio

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Purdue @ Ohio State

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Ohio State N/A, Purdue N/A

o Spread: Ohio State -38 (-110)

o Total: 53.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at -34.5 and has moved past the key numbers of 35 and landed on -38. The total went from 52.5 to 53.5, but not much movement is expected as Ohio State is projected to score at least 80% of the points in this game.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Ohio State:

“With Hudson Card under center, Purdue was held scoreless in the first half versus Notre Dame and Nebraska. However, the Boilermakers scored 7, 7, and 10 points against Northwestern, Nebraska, and Oregon State.

I think Ohio State can dominate the first half and all points, if any, scored by Purdue come in the second half. The Buckeyes have gone Under the total in four of the past five games and held everyone except Oregon to 14 or fewer points.

The Buckeyes are clean sailing this week and next (At Northwestern), so give Purdue’s First Half Team Total Under or the Buckeyes 1H Spread as long as it’s under -21 points.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Ohio State +450 to +350

Miami +1800 to +1100

Indiana +5000 to +3500

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 14.2%

Texas 11.6%

Georgia 10.9%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 18.5%

Georgia 16.9%

Texas 11.5%

Biggest Liabilities



Ohio State

Tennessee

Colorado

Quarterback matchup for Purdue @ Ohio State

Purdue: Hudson Card missed two games but came out against Northwestern for a season-high 267 passing yards to go along with one touchdown and no interceptions. The senior QB has eight touchdowns to four interceptions for the Boilermakers.

Hudson Card missed two games but came out against Northwestern for a season-high 267 passing yards to go along with one touchdown and no interceptions. The senior QB has eight touchdowns to four interceptions for the Boilermakers. Ohio State: Will Howard has thrown at least one interception in five of the last six games, but also threw two or more touchdowns in all six. Howard has 24 total touchdowns with five interceptions and the eighth-best QBR (84.3).

Boilermakers @ Buckeyes player news & recent stats

Purdue is 2-6 ATS this season and 5-3 to the Over.

Purdue is 1-4 ATS in the last five games.

Ohio State is 3-2 ATS in the past five games.

Ohio State is 4-1 to the Under in the last five games.

Ohio State is 4-4 ATS this season and 4-4 on the O/U.

Will Howard has thrown at least two touchdown passes in six straight games.

Will Howard has thrown an interception in five of the last six games.

Quinshon Judkins has seven total touchdowns on the year.

TreVeyon Henderson has four rushing touchdowns on the season.

Jeremiah Smith has a team-high eight touchdowns, while Emeka Egbuka is second with seven scores.

Hudson Card threw for 267 passing yards versus Northwestern after missing two games.

Max Klare has led Purdue in receiving for three straight games with 15 combined receptions and 243 yards in that span.

