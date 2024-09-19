Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Odds, best bets, recent stats, QB comparison, and trends for September 21

It’s Thursday, September 219 and we’ve got Week 4 action on the slate with the Tennessee Vols and Oklahoma Sooners all set to square off Saturday from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. This is a non-conference matchup that features two top-15-ranked teams in the country. Tennessee is 3-0 this season and scored 69, 51, and 71 points in each of the three games and allowed a total of 13 points. The Vols ended their 9-4 season last year with a 35-0 victory over Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma is also 3-0 this season with a 16-12 victory against Houston and a 34-19 victory at home versus Tulane. The Sooners were 10-3 last season and finished the year with a 38-24 loss to Arizona in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma:

· Date: Saturday, September 21st, 2024

· Time: 7:30 PM EST

· Site: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

· City: Norman, Oklahoma

· TV/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Latest Game odds for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma - Week 4

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

· Moneyline: Tennessee -275, Oklahoma +225

· Spread: Tennessee -7 (-120)

· Total: 57.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The odds for this game have moved back and forth between Tennessee -6.5 and -7.5 with the total bouncing between 56.5 and 58.5. Tennessee leads the country with 63.6 points per game and the defense has surrendered 13 total points.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

“This could be a game where the Vols continue to roll and put up another 40-plus point outing. Nico Iamaleava is an upgrade over Joe Milton and it’s obvious with the Vols averaging 63.6 points per game. Oklahoma has been in involved in two one-score games entering the fourth quarter of the past two weeks and that is a concern. Tennessee -7 is the best bet for the spread or total, while Iamaleava to throw for 3-plus touchdowns (+255) and 4-plus touchdowns (+1100) are two of my favorite ladder plays and sprinkles for the weekend.”

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +275 to +325

· Ohio State +375 to +350

· Alabama +1100 to +900

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 16.4%

· Georgia 12.0%

· Texas 10.2%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 17.1%

· Georgia 15.7%

· Alabama 12.8%

Biggest Liabilities

· Ohio State

· Tennessee

· Alabama

Quarterback matchup for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Tennessee: Nico Iamaleava is a Heisman hopeful this season with 6 TDs to 2 INTs and 698 passing yards through three games, in addition to 102 on the ground with one score. He made his Vols debut in their 35-0 Bowl victory versus Iowa and did not disappoint with four total touchdowns (3 rushing) on 178 total yards.

Oklahoma: Jackson Arnold has 9 total TDs to 2 INTs and 643 total yards in his second season with the Sooners. Arnold’s already exceeded his pass attempts from last year (69) to this season (86).

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. Whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Volunteers vs. Sooners player news & recent stats

Oklahoma is one of the luckiest teams in the country so far with a +8 turnover ratio. Temple lost four fumbles and threw two interceptions at Oklahoma in Week 1 alone.

The Sooners’ Jackson Arnold leads the team in rush attempts (36), rushing yards (159), and touchdowns (2).

The Vols’ Dylan Sampson has 9 rushing touchdowns on 45 carries and 357 yards. Sampson’s 7.9 yards per carry isn’t even the team high as DeSean Bishop is at 10.1 ypc with 3 touchdowns on 22 carries (222 rushing yards).

Tennessee has arguably the best offense in college football this season. The Vols converted 29-of-50 (58%) third and fourth downs and recorded 90 first downs through three games.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Eric Froton (@CFFroton)