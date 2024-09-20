UCLA Bruins vs. LSU Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4

It’s Friday, September 20 and we’ve got Week 4 action on the slate with the UCLA Bruins and LSU Tigers all set to square off from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This is a non-conference matchup that points to a potential smackdown in favor of the LSU Tigers.

LSU is 2-1 on the year and avenged its Week 1 neutral field loss to USC (27-20) with a 44-21 victory over Nicholls State and a 36-33 comeback thriller at South Carolina last week. The Tigers finished last year 10-3 with a Reliaquest Bowl victory against Wisconsin (35-31).

UCLA is 1-1 this season and was routed at home, 42-13, on Peacock last week by Indiana following a bye week and its comeback win at Hawaii (16-13). The Bruins are in the first season under head coach Deshaun Foster after an 8-5 year and a Starco Brand LA Bowl win over Boise State (35-22).

Game Details and How to watch UCLA vs. LSU

· Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Tiger Stadium

· City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

· TV/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Latest Game odds for LSU vs. UCLA - Week 4

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

· Moneyline: LSU -2000, UCLA +1000

· Spread: LSU -22.5 (-105)

· Total: 56.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The odds for this game total opened at 58.5 but has moved down two points due to people’s attitude towards UCLA’s offense. The Bruins have squeezed out 16 points at Hawaii and 13 points hosting Indiana. A trip to Death Valley is a challenging task, even in the afternoon.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins:

“The LSU Tigers are very capable of rolling the UCLA Bruins here by three-plus touchdowns and a spread of -24.5 seems fishy with the talent dispensary. However, the best bet in this game is getting in and out.

UCLA hasn’t had much going right for them in either game and had very slow starts in the first half. The Bruins started the season with a goose egg (0 points) in the 1st Half at Hawaii and with a week off and extra prep time, they scored a whole 7 points in the 1st Half at home versus Indiana.

LSU’s first-half spread is -14 and that’s a key number. LSU has scored 10, 23, and 16 points in the first half of its three games this year and has found success scoring in non-conference home games.

LSU scored 17, 42, 38, 35, 14, and 23 first-half points in its six non-conference home games dating back to the start of 2023. I would target LSU -14 in the first half or a Team Total OVER on the Tigers in the first 15 or 30 minutes.”

Quarterback matchup for LSU vs. UCLA

LSU: Garrett Nussmeier has thrown for 10 touchdowns to 2 interceptions on the season for 895 yards and a 69.8 completion percentage. The Tigers’ junior busted onto the scene in the Reliquest Bowl win last year over Wisconsin (395 pass yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT).

UCLA: Ethan Garbers has a 54.1 completion percentage for the Bruins in two games, plus 409 yards and 1 touchdown to 3 interceptions. Garbers also leads the team in rushing with 68 yards on 14 carries. He threw for 1,136 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to 3 interceptions last year.

Bruins vs. Tigers player news & recent stats

UCLA’s offense has converted 28.5% of its third downs so far this season (6/21), while the defense has permitted a 100-percent scoring rate for opponents in the red zone (8-for-8).

The Bruins have allowed 267 passing yards per game, which is 112th, and allow 6.4 yards per completion (64th).

LSU’s Kyren Lacy has scored five touchdowns through three games so far and is two touchdowns away from his career-high of 7 scores set a year ago. Lacy’s 17 receptions are a team-high and he should see a fair amount of targets versus UCLA’s porous pass defense.

The Tigers rank 118th with 26 penalties through three games and their 71.6 penalty yards are 106th.

