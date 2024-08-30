UTEP vs. Nebraska Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

It is Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln and the Cornhuskers appear poised to start strong led by a freshman phenom and a defense that returns 8 starters. That freshman phenom is top QB recruit Dylan Raiola. The freshman has the Nebraska faithful are as excited about the Cornhuskers as they have been in years.

UTEP enters 2024 with a new head coach, Scotty Walden, following six seasons (five losing seasons) under Dana Dimel. Walden was at Austin Peay.

Game details & how to watch Miners vs. Cornhuskers Saturday

● Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

● Time: 3:30PM EST

● Site: Memorial Stadium

● City: Lincoln, NE

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for UTEP vs. Nebraska

● Moneyline : UTEP (+1600), Nebraska (-5000)

● Spread : Cornhuskers -27.5

● Total : 49.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Nebraska to cover the 27.5 point Spread

“UTEP was awful last season. They were horrible against the run, 129th to be exact, allowing over 222 rushing yards per game. Nebraska is good in the trenches and physically imposing when running the ball.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is taking Nebraska 1Q -7.5

“Not very often would I take a first quarter spread -7.5, but this is one for +125 or better so this is one time I would consider such a bet. This Cornhuskers’ team is getting better and under Matt Rhule, this could be the best season they have in recent memory. A fast start isn’t out of the question for Nebraska, it’s just how long can UTEP hang with the Cornhuskers?

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

Big Ten Conference Champion Futures

Favorites: Ohio State +150

Highest Ticket%: Penn State 33.7%

Highest Handle%: Ohio State 55.4%

Biggest Liability: Ohio State

Names to Know for UTEP vs. Nebraska

● Miners: QB Skylar Locklear - A backup last year at Austin Peay who spent the previous two years in Walden’s system, Locklear defeated the incumbent starter Cade McConnell for the job

· Cornhuskers: QB Dylan Raiola – The freshman finished high school with 88 touchdown passes and 8,595 passing yards. Oh, and he did that in three seasons as the starter

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Miners vs. Cornhuskers

● There has been only one winning season at UTEP since 2014, and the last bowl win was in 1967.

● Dylan Raiola was originally committed to Georgia but flipped his commitment this past winter ultimately signing with his father’s alma mater

● Raiola is the 2nd highest-rated recruit in Nebraska history. He is their 1st 5-star recruit since 2010.

