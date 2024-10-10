Washington Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The Washington Huskies (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) meet for a Big Ten matchup that has both teams not able to lose another game if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

The Washington Huskies are 4-2 this season after alternating wins and losses over the last four weeks. The Huskies are 4-0 at home this season but 0-2 on the road and neutral fields. Washington was the National Championship runner-up last year, losing to Michigan (34-11).

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 3-2 this season with losses to Iowa State (20-19) and Ohio State (35-7). Iowa has played back-to-back road games versus Minnesota and Ohio State, but will start a stretch of three home games over the next four contests. Iowa was drummed 35-0 by Tennessee last season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to finish 10-3.

Game Details and How to watch Michigan vs. Washington

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: Kinnick Stadium

City: Iowa City, Iowa

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Iowa vs. Washington - Week 7

The latest odds as of Wednesday evening:



Moneyline: Iowa -140, Washington +115

Iowa -140, Washington +115 Spread: Iowa -2.5 (-115)

Iowa -2.5 (-115) Total: 42.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread has not budged with Iowa as a -2.5-point favorite as to where the total has moved from the opening line of 40.5 to 41.5. Iowa is 4-1 to the Over this season and Washington went Over the total last week versus Michigan, so it’s not surprising to see the total go up.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between:

“The Washington Huskies earned the win over Michigan last week but have trotted back and forth across the country over the past four weeks with a neutral-field loss to their rival in Seattle, a home win over Northwestern, a road loss in New Jersey at Rutgers, then a home win over Michigan, before flying to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes had a bye week before their road loss at Ohio State (35-7), so Iowa is in a rest advantage and travel advantage spot. This is a much better week to back Iowa rather than Washington, so I like the Hawkeyes’ ML.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Ohio State +375 to +300

· Texas +500 to +450

· Georgia +650 to +500

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 15.4%

· Texas 11.9%

· Georgia 11.5%

Highest Handle%

· Georgia 17.6%

· Ohio State 17.3%

· Texas 11.6%

Biggest Liabilities

· Tennessee

· Ohio State

· Colorado

Quarterback matchup for Iowa vs. Washington

Washington: Will Rogers threw his first interception of the season versus Michigan, but still has a 12-1 TD to INT ratio, plus 1,625 yards through the air in his first year with the Huskies. Rogers was a four-year starter at Mississippi State before this season.

Will Rogers threw his first interception of the season versus Michigan, but still has a 12-1 TD to INT ratio, plus 1,625 yards through the air in his first year with the Huskies. Rogers was a four-year starter at Mississippi State before this season. Iowa: Cade McNamara has thrown zero touchdowns in four straight games and has three interceptions, 108.7 passing yards per game, and a 62.6 completion percentage in that span. McNamara is a 5th-year senior who tossed four touchdowns and three interceptions with Iowa last year.

Hawkeyes and Huskies player news & recent stats

Iowa has won 15 of its last 20 games when a home favorite.

Washington’s last three road games have stayed under the Total, while Iowa is 4-1 to the Over this season.

Washington has covered the spread in four of its last five games against teams with worse records.

Washington’s QB Will Rogers has tossed at least 250 yards in five out of six games this season. Three of the last four QBs have thrown at least 200 yards against Iowa.

