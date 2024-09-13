Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

It’s Friday, September 13 and we’ve got Week 3 action on the slate with the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars all set to square off for the Apple Cup at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a rivalry matchup that has become a dogfight nearly every season with Washington winning nine of the last 10 meetings, including last season’s 24-21 victory.

Washington is 2-0 this season with a 21-point win over Eastern Michigan and a 35-3 win versus Weber State to open the year. The Huskies lost to Michigan 34-13 in the National Championship last season.

Washington State is 2-0 this season a 40-point win against Portland State and a 37-16 victory over Texas Tech. The Cougars were 5-7 last season and missed a Bowl Game.

Game Details and How to watch Washington vs. Washington State:

· Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Lumen Field

· City: Seattle, Washington

· TV/Streaming: NBC Sports and Peacock

Latest Game odds for Washington vs. Washington State - Week 3

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

· Moneyline: Washington -210, Washington State +175

· Spread: Washington -5.5 (-115)

· Total: 55.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The odds for this game opened at Washington -7 but dropped to Washington -4.5 as money has come in on the Cougars in this neutral-field matchup. The total has stayed between 55.5 and 56.5, so not much movement worth reporting.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for the Apple Cup:

“This is a neutral field meeting at Lumen Field between Washington and Washington State, and I think this will be a great game that is extremely close throughout. Last year, Washington won 24-21 and home and extended their winning streak to two games in this series and despite winning nine of the past 10 meetings, I like the dog here.

Washington struggled in the first half against Eastern Michigan. Despite the score being 21-6 at halftime, the Huskies needed two touchdowns in the final 3:04 of the half to secure that victory. The spread was -25.5 before kickoff and +10.5 when Washington led 7-6 late in the second quarter.

The Huskies have so much turnover from last year’s National Title runner-up team and with a new coaching staff, I like the Cougars to take advantage and keep this close, if not win. Give me Washington +4.5 and a sprinkle on the ML at +165 odds. I think the spread should be Washington -2.5, so there is value in the Cougars.”

Quarterback matchup for Washington vs. Washington State

o Washington: Will Rogers (70.4 QBR) is a Mississippi State transfer who tossed 12,315 yards and 94 touchdowns to 28 interceptions from 2020-2023 with the Bulldogs. This season, Rogers has five touchdowns and 511 yards on a 78.8 completion percentage in two games with the Huskies. He needs one more passing touchdown to reach 100 for his career.

o Washington State: John Mateer (88.0 QBR) has 467 passing yards and six touchdowns to one interception in his first two starts of the season. The Cougars’ quarterback was the backup to Cam Ward, who is now with the Miami Hurricanes.

Cougars vs. Huskies news & recent stats

· Jonah Coleman has 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns through two games with the Huskies. Coleman is an Arizona transfer who recorded 10 touchdowns through two seasons with 1,550 total yards.

· Denzel Boston has nine receptions through two games to go along with his team-high three receiving touchdowns. Giles Jackson leads the team in receptions (16) and yards (164).

· Seven different players have scored for the Cougars through two games with three different players having three total touchdowns already.

· Despite winning 70-30 and 37-16 versus Portland and Texas Tech, Washington State only has two sacks on the season.

