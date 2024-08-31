What college football games are on today: Week 1 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
The college football frenzy continues today with matchups featuring 17 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll) and after an offseason that brought coaching changes, conference switch-ups, and a new 12-team College Football playoff format, the 2024 season is destined to be unexpected and thrilling.
After a wild run in 2023 that ended with a 15-0 record, the Michigan Wolverines begin the quest to defend their national title with a new coach, and new defensive and offensive coordinators. The No. 9 Wolverines take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with B1G College Countdown.
Another Big Ten match-up you won’t want to miss features two ranked teams as No. 7 Notre Dame heads to College Station to face No. 20 Texas A&M at 7:30 PM. NBC and Peacock have got you covered all season long with access to every Notre Dame home game. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the Fighting Irish action.
See below for the list of today’s games amongst the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, August 31:
*All times are listed as ET.
No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia, 12 p.m. on ABC
Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia, 12 p.m. on FOX
Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. on Big 12/ESPN+
No. 19 Miami (Fla.) at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Colorado State at No. 4 Texas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama, 7 p.m. on ESPN
Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State, 7 p.m. on Big 12/ESPN+
No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Idaho at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Fresno State vs Michigan:
- When: Today, Saturday, August 31
- Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch college football on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.