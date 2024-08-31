What college football games are on today: Week 1 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Haiden Deegan No 1.jpg
Haiden Deegan on missing the 2024 Motocross of Nations: Team decision focuses on healing from wrist injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Darlington Raceway
DeShaun Foster
UCLA vs. Hawaii Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_captainsv2_240830.jpg
How Notre Dame selected its 2024 captains
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_kiser_240830.jpg
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Haiden Deegan No 1.jpg
Haiden Deegan on missing the 2024 Motocross of Nations: Team decision focuses on healing from wrist injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Darlington Raceway
DeShaun Foster
UCLA vs. Hawaii Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_captainsv2_240830.jpg
How Notre Dame selected its 2024 captains
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_kiser_240830.jpg
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

What college football games are on today: Week 1 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published August 31, 2024 05:00 AM

The college football frenzy continues today with matchups featuring 17 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll) and after an offseason that brought coaching changes, conference switch-ups, and a new 12-team College Football playoff format, the 2024 season is destined to be unexpected and thrilling.

After a wild run in 2023 that ended with a 15-0 record, the Michigan Wolverines begin the quest to defend their national title with a new coach, and new defensive and offensive coordinators. The No. 9 Wolverines take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with B1G College Countdown.

Another Big Ten match-up you won’t want to miss features two ranked teams as No. 7 Notre Dame heads to College Station to face No. 20 Texas A&M at 7:30 PM. NBC and Peacock have got you covered all season long with access to every Notre Dame home game. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the Fighting Irish action.

See below for the list of today’s games amongst the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, August 31:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia, 12 p.m. on ABC

Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia, 12 p.m. on FOX

Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. on Big 12/ESPN+

No. 19 Miami (Fla.) at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Colorado State at No. 4 Texas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State, 7 p.m. on Big 12/ESPN+

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Idaho at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Fresno State vs Michigan:

  • When: Today, Saturday, August 31
  • Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Michigan receives its formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.