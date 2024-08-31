What college football games are on today: Week 1 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

The college football frenzy continues today with matchups featuring 17 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll) and after an offseason that brought coaching changes, conference switch-ups, and a new 12-team College Football playoff format, the 2024 season is destined to be unexpected and thrilling.

After a wild run in 2023 that ended with a 15-0 record, the Michigan Wolverines begin the quest to defend their national title with a new coach, and new defensive and offensive coordinators. The No. 9 Wolverines take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with B1G College Countdown.

Another Big Ten match-up you won’t want to miss features two ranked teams as No. 7 Notre Dame heads to College Station to face No. 20 Texas A&M at 7:30 PM. NBC and Peacock have got you covered all season long with access to every Notre Dame home game. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the Fighting Irish action.

See below for the list of today’s games amongst the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, August 31:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia, 12 p.m. on ABC

Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia, 12 p.m. on FOX

Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. on Big 12/ESPN+

No. 19 Miami (Fla.) at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Colorado State at No. 4 Texas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State, 7 p.m. on Big 12/ESPN+

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Idaho at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Fresno State vs Michigan:

When: Today, Saturday, August 31

Today, Saturday, August 31 Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

