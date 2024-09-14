What college football games are on today: Week 3 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s college football action features matchups from 16 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, September 14
*All times are listed as ET.
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin - 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 16 LSU at South Carolina - 12 p.m. on ABC
No. 17 Michigan vs. Arkansas State - 12 p.m. on BTN
No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa - 12 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 24 Boston College - 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. on Fox
No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State - 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Tulane - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue - 3:30 p.m. on CBS
No. 12 Utah at Utah State - 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest - 6:30 p.m. on CW Network
No. 2 Texas vs. UTSA - 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 23 Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa - 7:30 p.m. on BTN
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky - 7:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kent State - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
How can I watch college football on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.
See below to find out which games are available on Peacock today:
Central Michigan vs Illinois:
- When: Saturday, September 14
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
Washington State vs Washington:
- When: Saturday, September 14
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
Indiana vs UCLA:
- When: Saturday, September 14
- Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.
