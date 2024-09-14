 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Watkins Glen International
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Judge halts longest HR drought of career with go-ahead grand slam to lift Yankees over Red Sox 5-4
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Chse Sexton in the garage.JPG
Another chance to get it right: Friday practice sessions in 2024 SuperMotocross playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_solheimsounds_240913.jpg
United States in driver’s seat at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_busprob_240913.jpg
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What college football games are on today: Week 3 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published September 14, 2024 05:00 AM

Today’s college football action features matchups from 16 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach’s College Football Playoff projection after Week 2

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, September 14

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina - 12 p.m. on ABC

No. 17 Michigan vs. Arkansas State - 12 p.m. on BTN

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa - 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 24 Boston College - 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State - 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Tulane - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 12 Utah at Utah State - 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest - 6:30 p.m. on CW Network

No. 2 Texas vs. UTSA - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 23 Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa - 7:30 p.m. on BTN

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kent State - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

See below to find out which games are available on Peacock today:

Central Michigan vs Illinois:

  • When: Saturday, September 14
  • Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Washington State vs Washington:

  • When: Saturday, September 14
  • Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Indiana vs UCLA:

  • When: Saturday, September 14
  • Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Top impact players - Indiana vs UCLA:
Top impact players: Indiana vs. UCLA
Pro Football Focus previews NBC's primetime Week 3 matchup featuring an Indiana team that is coming off of a record-setting offensive performance facing off against a stellar UCLA defense.

What devices does Peacock support?

RELATED: It’s only September, but the Heisman Trophy race is already heating up