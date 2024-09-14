What college football games are on today: Week 3 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s college football action features matchups from 16 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, September 14

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina - 12 p.m. on ABC

No. 17 Michigan vs. Arkansas State - 12 p.m. on BTN

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa - 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 24 Boston College - 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State - 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Tulane - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 12 Utah at Utah State - 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest - 6:30 p.m. on CW Network

No. 2 Texas vs. UTSA - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 23 Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa - 7:30 p.m. on BTN

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kent State - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

How can I watch college football on Peacock

See below to find out which games are available on Peacock today:

When: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Washington State vs Washington:

When: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Indiana vs UCLA:

When: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Top impact players - Indiana vs UCLA:

What devices does Peacock support?

