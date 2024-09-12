How to watch Central Michigan vs Illinois college football: Start time, streaming, storylines for Week 3 game

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) roll on to Week 3 of the 2024 college foootball season after a major upset win over #19 Kansas last weekend. This weekend, they’ll look to build on the momentum of that historic win when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) in Champaign for the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Last Saturday’s win was a huge one for the Illini, part of their first 2-0 start since the 2019 season, when they were under the leadership of head coach Lovie Smith. The 60,000-plus fans in attendance in Week 2 (the program’s first sell-out crowd in nearly a decade) were treated to Illinois’ first win over a ranked team since 2021 and first win over a non-conference ranked team since 2011. It was Illinois’ first win in front of a sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium since 2008.

And even more thrilling was how that win came together, with Illinois down 17-13 to Kansas entering the 4th but scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 23-17 lead. Kansas City had a chance to get back ahead in the final minute before the Illinois defense, which has led the way for the team early in the season, recovered a fumble by Kansas QB Jalon Daniels to lock up the win at home.

“I just want to say thank you to anybody and everybody that came here tonight and put that stadium into a level that I’ve never seen before,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said postgame.

Central Michigan is in it’s sixth season under former Florida head coach Jim McElwain, and is looking to improve on the 2022 and 2023 seasons, both of which the Chippewas finished under .500. They’re coming off a brutal 52-16 loss to Florida International last weekend in which QB Joe Labas threw five interceptions. It’s been ten years since Central Michigan last beat a Big Ten school (it defeated Purdue 38-17 in 2014).

This weekend’s game marks the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium in Champaign, and the Illini will don throwback helmets in honor of the milestone. See below for all the information on how to watch this weekend’s matchup, including start time, streaming info, and the full college football schedule on NBC Sports and Peacock this weekend.

Something special for the 100th.



This year, for the 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium’s dedication, we will feature different eras on our helmet design.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/v7Ayk2SoyS — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) May 29, 2024

How to watch Central Michigan vs Illinois College Football

Date: Saturday, September 14th

Time: 12:00pm ET

Streaming: Exclusively on Peacock

Other College Football on Peacock Saturday

New York Football Classic: Morehouse College vs Howards — 3pm ET (CNBC, Peacock

Washington State vs Washington — 3:30pm ET ( Peacock

Indiana vs UCLA — 7:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock

How to Watch College Football on Peacock