What college football games are on today: Week 7 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published October 12, 2024 05:00 AM

Today’s college football frenzy showcases 19 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP), including the first match-up between two AP-top 3 teams this season, as No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Oregon on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, October 12:

*All times are listed as ET. Games in bold are on NBC and Peacock.

No. 7 Alabama vs. South Carolina, 12 p.m on ABC/ESPN+

No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 21 Missouri at UMass, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 23 Illinois vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 22 Pitt vs. Cal, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. Stanford, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 4 Penn State at USC, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona, 4 p.m. on Fox

No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia, 8 p.m. on Fox

No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

No. 17 Boise State at Hawai’i, 11 p.m. on CBSSN

How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame:

  • When: Saturday, October 12
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Ohio State vs Oregon:

  • When: Saturday, October 12
  • Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

