What college football games are on today: Week 7 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s college football frenzy showcases 19 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP), including the first match-up between two AP-top 3 teams this season, as No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Oregon on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, October 12:

*All times are listed as ET. Games in bold are on NBC and Peacock.

No. 7 Alabama vs. South Carolina, 12 p.m on ABC/ESPN+

No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 21 Missouri at UMass, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 23 Illinois vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 22 Pitt vs. Cal, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. Stanford, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 4 Penn State at USC, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona, 4 p.m. on Fox

No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia, 8 p.m. on Fox

No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

No. 17 Boise State at Hawai’i, 11 p.m. on CBSSN

How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, October 12

Saturday, October 12 Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

When: Saturday, October 12

Saturday, October 12 Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months.

