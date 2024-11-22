Three Predictions: Justus Terry, Oregon flips a QB, more QB dominoes
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a trio of predictions on Justus Terry’s final destination, where four-star quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele will end up and the QB dominoes.
1. JUSTUS TERRY IS STILL PICKING GEORGIA
There is no question it’s big news that five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry is visiting Auburn this weekend but it would be a stunner if he ends up signing with the Tigers.
For weeks, the feeling has been that the Manchester, Ga., standout, who has been committed to Georgia and USC earlier in his recruitment, is down to Alabama and Georgia. But digging even deeper, the word has been the Bulldogs still feel very comfortable in this recruitment.
Auburn could be intriguing this weekend but the reason Terry might not have made a final decision yet is because he wants to wait until signing day to pick Georgia – once and for all – in front of family and friends.
A great weekend on The Plains in what should be a raucous environment despite Auburn’s struggles this year could change Terry’s calculus in the final days but it’s probably unlikely as the Bulldogs still look very strong here.
2. JARON SAGAPOLUTELE WILL FLIP TO OREGON
The long-time Cal commit returns to Berkeley this weekend and based on how that visit goes this prediction could be moot if he re-affirms his pledge to the Golden Bears. The four-star quarterback from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell is expected at Georgia next weekend right before signing day.
So why am I picking Oregon here? Because Sagapolutele has talked highly of the Ducks since they’ve offered, he’s already visited and he grew up idolizing fellow Hawaiian quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, who both played in Eugene.
Cal could keep him because Sagapolutele has a ton of loyalty to that coaching staff since they were involved much earlier than the bigger, national names. Georgia still seems like a long shot but that could change after he visits Athens. It still feels very much like after he sees both of those schools and then weighs Oregon as well in the closing days that the Ducks look strongest.
3. THE QUARTERBACK DOMINOES WILL CONTINUE TO FALL
Thursday was one of the wildest days in recent memory as five-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to Colorado, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped from LSU to Michigan and then four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry went from Oklahoma to Florida State in a very surprising move that not many people saw coming.
More quarterbacks will be moving around. Cal commit Jaron Sagapolutele is still very serious about Oregon and will visit Georgia after being back in Berkeley this weekend. Some programs could be going after Memphis pledge Antwann Hill. Arizona commit Robert McDaniel is still hearing from a bunch of programs and Stanford pledge Bear Bachmeier has been offered by Georgia along with Mississippi State commit Kamario Taylor. Former Michigan commit Carter Smith has Wisconsin high on his list.
Let’s also not forget: With the movement on Thursday and in recent days, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma now need to figure out what to do about getting a quarterback in this class. Even after Thursday’s insane quarterback movement, more is to come.
