Red Sox at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

Its Friday, May 9 and the Red Sox (19-19) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (22-16).

Hunter Dobbins is slated to take the mound for Boston against Michael Lorenzen for Kansas City.

Brayan Bello and three Sox relievers shut out the Rangers yesterday, 5-0. Rafael Devers smacked his sixth home run of the season and drove in two runs to pace the offense. Royals’ pitching was also exceptional yesterday. Kris Bubic went seven innings and struck out seven as KC rolled the White Sox 10-0. Bobby Witt Jr. went 4-5 and drove in two runs in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Royals

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: NESN, FDSNKC

Odds for the Red Sox at the Royals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-114), Royals (-105)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Royals

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Hunter Dobbins vs. Michael Lorenzen

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 vs. Minnesota - 5.2IP, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 2Ks Royals: Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 4.23 ERA)

Last outing: 5/4 at Baltimore - 4.2IP, 5ER, 7H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Royals

Rafael Devers is 10-25 in May (7 games)

is 10-25 in May (7 games) Bobby Witt Jr. is riding a 5-game hitting streak (10-22)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (10-22) Despite scoring 10 runs yesterday, Royals’ games are still 25-13-1 to the UNDER this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

