2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 29, and runs through Sunday, July 21. All 21 stages of the 23-day event will be streaming live on Peacock. See below to find answers to all of your questions about the 2024 Tour de France route, stages, and more.



What are the stages of the 2024 Tour de France?

The 2024 Tour de France will feature 8 flat stages, 4 hilly, 7 mountain, and 2 Individual Time Trial stages. Additionally, this will mark the first time in 35 years that the final event will be an individual time trial.

Please note that miles are an approximation.

*indicates a new stage site

Stage 1 (Saturday, June 29): *Florence - *Rimini (128 miles)

Type: Hilly

Stage 2 (Saturday, June 30): *Cesenatico - *Bologne (123.7 miles)

Type: Hilly

Stage 3 (Monday, July 1): *Plaisance - Turin (143.3 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 4 (Tuesday, July 2): Pinerolo - Valloire (86.74 miles)

Type: Mountain

Stage 5 (Wednesday, July 3): Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - *Saint-Vulbas (110.23 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 6 (Thursday, July 4): Mâcon - Dijon (101.59 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 7 (Friday, July 5): Nuits-Saint-Georges - *Gevrey-Chambertin (15.7 miles)

Type: Individual Time Trial

Stage 8 (Saturday, July 6): Semur-en-Auxois - *Colombey-les-Deux-Églises (113.95 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 9 (Sunday, July 7): Troyes - Troyes (123.65 miles)

Type: Hilly

Stage 10 (Tuesday, July 9): Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond (116.38 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 11 (Wednesday, July 10): *Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran (131 miles)

Type: Mountain

Stage 12 (Thursday, July 11): Aurillac-Villeneuve-Sur-Lot (126.51 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 13 ( Friday, July 12): Agen - Pau (102.71 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 14 (Saturday, July 13): Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’adet (94.38 miles)

Type: Mountain

Stage 15 (Sunday, July 14): Loudenvielle - Plateu De Beille (122.84 miles)

Type: Mountain

Stage 16 (Tuesday, July 16): *Gruissan - Nîmes (115.94 miles)

Type: Flat

Stage 17 (Wednesday, July 17): Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - *Superdévoluy (110.47 miles)

Type: Mountain

Stage 18 (Thursday, July 18): Gap - Barcelonnette (111.53 miles)

Type: Hilly

Stage 19 (Friday, July 19): Embrun - Isola 2000 (89.85 miles)

Type: Mountain

Stage 20 (Saturday, July 20): Nice - *Col De La Couillole (82.51 miles)

Type: Mountain

Stage 21 (Sunday, July 21): Monaco - Nice (20.94)

Type: Individual Time Trial

How many miles is the Tour de France route?

This year’s Tour is a total of 3,498 km (approximately 2,173.6 miles), which is roughly 56 miles longer than last year’s event.

How many days are between stages of Tour de France?

There will be one stage contested per day and a total of two rest days. The first rest day will take place on July 8 between stages 9 and 10. The other rest day will be on July 15 between stages 15 and 16.

What countries does the Tour de France go through?

The 2024 Tour de France will go through Italy, San Marino, Monaco, and France.

When does the 2024 Tour de France start?

The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 29. For the first time, the Grand Départ will take place in Italy. Stage 1 kicks off in the city of Florence and ends in Rimini.

When does the 2024 Tour de France end?

The 2024 Tour de France will conclude on Sunday, July 21, and for the first time, the event will not finish the nation’s capital.

Why is the 2024 Tour de France not finishing in Paris?

Due to the Paris Olympics, the Tour will end on the southern coast of France, in Nice, located about 426 miles from Paris.

Tour de France set to be ‘riveting race':

