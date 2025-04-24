How to watch the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Live stream, TV info, schedule, start times, route map

The cycling excitement continues in Belgium with the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège this Sunday, April 27. Coverage begins on Peacock at 6 AM ET.

All eyes will be on three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, who have claimed the last four editions of this historic race. Pogačar earned victories in 2021 and most recently in 2024, while Evenepoel won back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.

See below for answers to all of your questions about the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, including live stream information, the route, schedule, and additional information on how to watch cycling on Peacock.

How to watch the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège:

When: Sunday, April 27

Sunday, April 27 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Live Stream: Peacock

TV: Coverage on CNBC begins at 9 AM ET

When is the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes?

The 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes will also take place on Sunday, April 27, at 10:55 AM ET on Peacock.

How far is the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège bike race?

The total distance is 252 kilometers (approximately 156 miles). Click here to find the official route map.

Who won the 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège?

Tadej Pogačar won last year’s race.

