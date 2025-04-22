How to watch 2025 La Flèche Wallonne: schedule, start times, live stream info, route map

The cycling action continues on Peacock this Wednesday, April 23, with La Flèche Wallonne 2025 in Belgium. Coverage of the men’s race begins at 6:45 AM ET, followed by La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, the women’s race, at 10:55 AM.

The men’s field features five former victors: Julian Alaphilippe (2018, 2019, 2021), Marc Hirschi (2020), Dylan Teuns (2022), Tadej Pogačar (2023), and Stephen Williams (2024). Three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar looks to become the first reigning Tour de France champion to win Flèche Wallonne, while Williams, last year’s champion, aims to defend his title.

Wednesday marks the 28th edition of Flèche Wallonne Femmes. The women’s field includes defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma, 2023 winner Demi Vollering, and Marta Cavalli, who claimed victory in 2022.

See below for everything you need to know about Flèche Wallonne 2025, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how to watch cycling on Peacock.



How to watch 2025 La Flèche Wallonne:

When: Wednesday, April 23

6:45 AM ET Live Stream: Peacock

When is La Flèche Wallonne Femmes?

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will also take place on Wednesday, April 23, at 10:55 AM ET on Peacock. Click here to find the official route map for the women’s race.

2025 Flèche Wallonne route map:

The race starts in the city of Ciney and will conclude in Huy. Click here to find the official route map.

How far is the 2025 Flèche Wallonne bike race?

The total distance is 205.1 kilometers (approximately 127 miles).

Who won last year’s race?

Great Britain’s Stephen Williams won last year’s race, becoming the first British rider to win Flèche Wallonne.

Highlights - 2024 La Flèche Wallonne:

How do I watch cycling on Peacock?

Will Peacock have the Tour de France?

Peacock is the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the U.S. through 2029, with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

