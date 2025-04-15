Remco Evenepoel returning to cycling after serious crash

BRUSSELS — Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel will return in the Brabantse Pijl race at home in Belgium after a serious crash last year.

Evenepoel, who swept golds in the road race and the time trial at last year’s Paris Olympics, sustained multiple fractures, a dislocated collarbone and lung contusions in December when he crashed into a vehicle while training in Belgium.

“I am counting the days until I can race with the guys again for the first time in more than six months,” Evenepoel said in a statement provided by his Soudal Quick-Step team. “I’ve worked hard all these months, I’ve been on a solid training camp in Spain, and I feel good and motivated for Brabantse. I’m not going there with any specific goals, as the most important thing will be to get the race rhythm back after all this time.”

The 25-year-old Evenepoel crashed into the open door of a postal van on Dec. 3. The impact was heavy enough to break the frame of his bicycle.

Evenepoel’s main goal this season is the Tour de France in July. He was third last year at cycling’s biggest race, before going on to become the first cyclist to sweep both road golds at an Olympics.

A two-time world champion, Evenepoel also won the Spanish Vuelta in 2022.