Remco Evenepoel returning to cycling after serious crash

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodgers Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions: Odds. expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 15
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Daxton Bennick closeup.JPG
Daxton Bennick suffers a compression fracture of a vertebra in Philadelphia crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
Giants at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 15

Top Clips

nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
ad.jpg
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
nbc_roto_heatbulls_250415.jpg
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodgers Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions: Odds. expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 15
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Daxton Bennick closeup.JPG
Daxton Bennick suffers a compression fracture of a vertebra in Philadelphia crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
Giants at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 15

Top Clips

nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
ad.jpg
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
nbc_roto_heatbulls_250415.jpg
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Remco Evenepoel returning to cycling after serious crash

  
Published April 15, 2025 11:23 AM

BRUSSELS — Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel will return in the Brabantse Pijl race at home in Belgium after a serious crash last year.

Evenepoel, who swept golds in the road race and the time trial at last year’s Paris Olympics, sustained multiple fractures, a dislocated collarbone and lung contusions in December when he crashed into a vehicle while training in Belgium.

“I am counting the days until I can race with the guys again for the first time in more than six months,” Evenepoel said in a statement provided by his Soudal Quick-Step team. “I’ve worked hard all these months, I’ve been on a solid training camp in Spain, and I feel good and motivated for Brabantse. I’m not going there with any specific goals, as the most important thing will be to get the race rhythm back after all this time.”

The 25-year-old Evenepoel crashed into the open door of a postal van on Dec. 3. The impact was heavy enough to break the frame of his bicycle.

Evenepoel’s main goal this season is the Tour de France in July. He was third last year at cycling’s biggest race, before going on to become the first cyclist to sweep both road golds at an Olympics.

A two-time world champion, Evenepoel also won the Spanish Vuelta in 2022.