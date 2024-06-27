2024 Tour de France Jerseys: What do the yellow, green, white and polka dot jerseys mean?

Cycling’s most prestigious event returns this weekend as the 2024 Tour de France kicks off on Saturday, June 29, and continues through Sunday, July 21. The world’s top riders will compete for the coveted yellow, green, polka-dot, and white jerseys but what is the significance of each jersey?

See below to find out what each jersey represents and for details on how to watch all 21 stages of this 2024 Tour de France live on Peacock.

What does the yellow jersey mean in the Tour de France?

The yellow jersey, known as maillot jaune in French, is awarded to the rider leading the overall classification after all stages are completed, making it the most coveted prize. The fastest rider from the previous day earns the right to wear the jersey for the following day of racing.

The winner of the yellow jersey is determined by cumulative time rather than points, meaning the stage winner may not necessarily wear the jersey.

What does the green jersey mean in the Tour de France?

The green jersey or maillot vert goes to the rider with the most overall points after all stages are complete. Points are awarded on given stages for winning ‘sprints’ within the stage and winning an overall stage. This jersey is often referred to as “the sprinter’s jersey”.

The number of points available for each stage will vary based on the stage’s profile. For example, a flat stage finish is typically worth more points than a hilly or mountainous stage finish.

What does the white jersey mean in the Tour de France?

The white jersey (maillot blanc) symbolizes the future and honors the youth. The jersey is awarded to the highest-ranked cyclist in the overall standings who is under the age of 26.

What does the polka-dot jersey mean in the Tour de France?

The polka-dot jersey (maillot à pois rouges) goes to the rider with the most overall mountain-related points after all stages are complete. Riders earn points by reaching the summit first in designated climbs during each stage. The amount of points awarded varies depending on the difficulty of the climb.

Climbs are categorized into 5 levels, with category 1 being the most challenging and 4 being the least. “Hors Catégorie” (beyond category) is reserved for the toughest climbs.

Has anyone won all 3 jerseys in the Tour de France?

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar captured the yellow, polka-dot, and white jerseys at the Tour de France in both 2020 and 2021, marking the first time since Eddy Merckx in 1969 and 1970 that a rider achieved this impressive triple-jersey feat.

Could an American win the 2024 Tour de France?