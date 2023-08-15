Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
Top Clips
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
Top Clips
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Darwin Thompson
Darwin
Thompson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Raiders sign RB Darwin Thompson, LB Kana’i Mauga
The Raiders signed free agent running back Darwin Thompson and re-signed free agent linebacker Kana’i Mauga, the team announced Saturday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Darwin Thompson
LV
Running Back
#36
Raiders sign RB Darwin Thompson
Darwin Thompson
LV
Running Back
#36
Seahawks cut ties with RB Darwin Thompson
Darwin Thompson
LV
Running Back
#36
Seahawks sign RB Darwin Thompson
Darwin Thompson
LV
Running Back
#36
Darwin Thompson added to Bucs’ practice squad
Darwin Thompson
LV
Running Back
#36
Chiefs officially move on from RB Darwin Thompson
What Cook, Zeke news mean for Jacobs, RB market
Josh Jacobs should take the $10.1 million before it’s gone for good
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Titans sign Kyle Peko, activate Josh Thompson
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Trey Lance: From drive to drive, just have to execute better
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Josh McDaniels: Aidan O’Connell handled himself well for his first opportunity
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Could O’Connell become Raiders’ long-term answer?
Close Ad