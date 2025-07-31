 Skip navigation
RB Latavius Murray retires from the NFL

  
Running back Latavius Murray is retiring from the NFL, Jordan Schultz reports.

Murray, 35, last played in the NFL in 2023.

He had hoped to play in 2024 but did not get a contract offer.

Murray finishes his 10-year career with 1,560 carries for 6,552 yards and 59 touchdowns. He also has 239 receptions for 1,620 yards and two touchdowns.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 when he had his only 1,000-yard season with 1,066.

The Raiders made Murray a sixth-round pick in 2013. He also played for the Vikings, Saints, Ravens, Broncos and Bills.