After a long wait to get into Canton, Eric Allen gives a heartfelt thanks at his induction

Eric Allen last played in the NFL in 2001. Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025, in his 24th year of eligibility, his wait was the fourth-longest by a player voted in by the modern-era committee.

Allen, 59, arrived Saturday in the Class of 2025, along with Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe and Antonio Gates.

In a 14-year career with the Eagles (1988-94), Saints (1995-97) and Raiders (1998-2001), Allen had 54 regular-season interceptions and four more in the postseason. He is the only cornerback in NFL history with 58 total interceptions and nine pick-sixes.

Allen’s long journey to Canton meant a long list of thank you’s in his speech.

“I want to thank the Hall of Fame committee and the National Football League. I am deeply grateful for this incredible honor,” Allen said. “We all share a deep love and respect for the game of football — a game that transcends time and place. Football incentivizes and rewards the relentless pursuit of excellence. In short, it calls for everything you’ve got, and that’s what I’ve tried to give it.”

Allen thanked family, friends and former coaches, owners and teammates as well as the 104 Hall of Famers on hand to celebrate the Class of 2025.

“Let me say that it’s truly an honor to be present here, in the company of these legends,” Allen said in his . “Many of these remarkable men have lit the path and influenced the journey for me. . . . These men and this game have helped me to understand that you have to possess devotion, passion and an abundance of patience. And these invaluable lessons have prepared me for the most significant and cherished aspect of my life and that’s being a dad to our four sons.”