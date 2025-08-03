Raiders lose Lonnie Johnson to broken fibula

Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. suffered a serious injury on Saturday.

Johnson has a broken fibula and will get an MRI to determine whether he has further damage, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The injury happened at the Raiders’ mock game practice at Allegiant Stadium, which was conducted at a somewhat higher intensity than a typical training camp practice. Johnson and Maxx Crosby collided while attempting to tackle running back Raheem Mostert, and Johnson was in obvious immediate pain.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll referred to Johnson’s injury as “significant.”

Johnson signed with the Raiders at the start of free agency after playing last season with the Panthers. He was expected to make the roster to provide depth in the secondary and contribute on special teams.