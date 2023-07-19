Pickups of the Day: Time to add Tyler

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to look at a potential five-category superstar on the brink of a return and another terrific streaming option for Wednesday’s slate of action.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Tyler O’Neill, OF, Cardinals

Available in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues

Throughout his career, Tyler O’Neill has been the epitome of an enigma from a fantasy perspective. Perpetually oozing with talent, he struggled to find his footing in the big leagues and to make consistent enough contact to be an asset from a fantasy perspective.

Then, in 2021, everything finally clicked. He slashed an outstanding .286/.352/.560 with 34 homers, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored and 15 stolen bases – making himself a true five-category superstar from a fantasy perspective.

His production fell off of a cliff during the 2022 campaign though, as he struggled with injuries and with making consistent contact at the plate. We saw more of the same during his first 29 games of the 2023 campaign before landing on the injured list in early May with a back issue. Over the last two seasons, O’Neill has hit just .228/.303/.380 with 16 homers, 64 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 125 games. That’s nothing to write home about, but the power and speed production still plays, even with the batting average risk.

What if the injuries were the cause of his struggles though. What if, now that he’s fully healthy, he returns to being the player that led many fantasy managers to glory during the 2021 season? O’Neill is slated to return from the injured list on Thursday and Cardinals’ skipper Oli Marmol has already stated that he’ll be the team’s full-time left fielder. The Cardinals are also sellers as the trade deadline approaches, and O’Neill could be having a two-week audition for interested teams. Either way – expect the Cardinals to move an outfielder at the deadline and for O’Neill’s playing time to become much more secure.

You just don’t normally find five-category studs – or those with the potential to be so – languishing on the waiver wire. Once again, even if he is only the player that we have seen over the last two years, there’s still some mixed league viability there with his power and speed combination. Scoop him up off the waiver wire now and see what happens over the next two weeks. You just might have an impact addition who could light the world on fire over the the last two months of the season.

Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.95 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

Ryan Yarbrough, SP, Royals

Available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues

There doesn’t seem to be much faith in the fantasy community in the Royals’ 31-year-old southpaw, but we’re not necessarily looking for a long-term addition here.

Yarbrough returned from the injured list on July 9 and allowed just one run over six innings in a victory over the Guardians – striking out five in the process. He didn’t throw a single pitch over 88 mph during that outing, and is the definition of a crafty lefty at this point in his career, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a valuable asset from a fantasy perspective.

He gets the benefit of pitching in a terrific home park, and on Wednesday he draws a beautiful matchup against a struggling Tigers’ offense. The risk of a blow-up is low, so he should be able to deliver five of six innings, a handful of strikeouts and a coin-flip’s shot at earning a victory. What more can you ask for from a streaming option – especially in deeper leagues.

Stream Yarbrough with confidence on Wednesday, you’ll be happy that you did.

