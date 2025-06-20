Braves at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20 and the Braves (34-39) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (29-44). Didier Fuentes is slated to take the mound for Atlanta in his MLB debut against Janson Junk for Miami.

The Marlins are 1-3 over the last four games and are 4-4 in the previous eight outings, while the Braves enter on a three-game winning streak and 6-1 over the past seven games (4-plus runs scored in all six runs).

These two teams split the first series earlier in the year 1-1 with another contest being postponed.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Marlins

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, FDSNFL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Braves (-143), Marlins (+120)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Marlins

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Didier Fuentes vs. Janson Junk

Braves: Didier Fuentes, (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Fuentes is making his MLB debut Marlins: Janson Junk, (1-0, 2.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Marlins

The Braves are 34-39 this season but they’ve won 7 of their last 9 games

5 of the Marlins’ last 6 matchups against NL East teams have gone under the Total

Miami is 2-3 on the ML when Janson Junk pitches this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: