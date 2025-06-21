 Skip navigation
Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 IMSA Watkins Glen starting lineup: Acura takes second consecutive pole with No. 93
Gt_NzYVWsAEOsz7.jpeg
Another 59 on Korn Ferry Tour! Myles Creighton chips in to break 60
triple_site.jpg
Scottie Scheffler tumbles down Travelers Championship leaderboard Saturday with opening triple bogey

Top Clips

triple_site.jpg
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 IMSA Watkins Glen starting lineup: Acura takes second consecutive pole with No. 93
Gt_NzYVWsAEOsz7.jpeg
Another 59 on Korn Ferry Tour! Myles Creighton chips in to break 60
triple_site.jpg
Scottie Scheffler tumbles down Travelers Championship leaderboard Saturday with opening triple bogey

Top Clips

triple_site.jpg
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono

Korda honest on Saturday wind: 'It's so brutal'

June 21, 2025 05:22 PM
Nelly Korda tells Cara Banks just how difficult the intense winds made Saturday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the "mental test" she has to pass to collect another major.
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
1:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
14:10
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250620.jpg
7:12
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1v3_250620.jpg
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
jeeno_mpx.jpg
3:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nelly.jpg
1:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
1:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
ruoning_yin.jpg
1:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
sales_golf_kpmg_excellence_250617.jpg
1:08
What ‘excellence’ means to LPGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
kupcho_site.jpg
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway

triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
15:40
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_imsa_mpcesses120_250621.jpg
22:25
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_imsa_porscherace_1and2_250621.jpg
21:16
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
nbc_horse_jamesdoylewin_jubilee_250621.jpg
10:16
Lazzat wins Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_250620.jpg
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
nbc_roto_buxton_250620.jpg
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
04:51
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA Draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
nbc_roto_phxvchi_250620.jpg
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
nbc_horse_commonwealth_250620.jpg
04:44
Time for Sandals shocks to win Commonwealth Cup
nbc_roto_knueppel_250620.jpg
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?