Mets at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20 and the Mets (45-30) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (45-30). Blade Tidwell is slated to take the mound for New York against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 7-1 in the last eight games and 8-2 over the past 10 to follow up a 0-5 and 1-9 stretch of play. Philadelphia took three out of four against Miami despite outscoring the Marlins 14-13.

The Mets are on a six-game losing streak after being swept by Tampa Bay and Atlanta. New York has scored 14 runs in that span with three games of one or fewer run.

New York swept Philadelphia earlier this season at home, so this appears to be good timing for the Phillies to win the series and attempt to extract revenge in the form of a series sweep.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Phillies

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Mets at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Mets (+156), Phillies (-187)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Phillies

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Blade Tidwell vs. Zack Wheeler

Mets: Blade Tidwell, (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

Last outing: 3.2 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Phillies: Zack Wheeler, (7-2, 2.76 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Phillies

The Phillies have won 5 of their last 6 games at home

4 of the Mets’ last 5 matchups against NL East teams have gone under the Total

The Mets have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 games

New York is 3-0 on the ML against Philadelphia this season

New York is 0-1 on the ML when Blake Tidwell pitches this season

pitches this season Philadelphia is 10-4 on the ML when Zack Wheeler pitches this season

