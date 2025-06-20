Tigers at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20 and the Tigers (48-28) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (41-34). Jack Flaherty is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Shane Baz for Tampa Bay.

Detroit played a double-header at home against Pittsburgh yesterday, winning the first and losing the second to take the series 2-1. The Tigers are on the road after those two games for a new series as they haven’t lost a road series since April 30.

Tampa Bay is 5-2 in the past seven games and coming off a 2-2 series split with Baltimore. The Rays scored 19 runs in their two wins and 2 runs in the two losses against the Orioles. This is the first meeting of the season between the Tigers and Rays.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Rays

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-109), Rays (-110)

Spread: Rays 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Jack Flaherty vs. Shane Baz

Tigers: Jack Flaherty, (5-7, 4.03 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Rays: Shane Baz, (6-3, 4.54 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Rays

The Under has cashed in 5 of the Rays’ last 7 games with Shane Baz starting

Tampa Bay is 10-4 on the ML when Shane Baz pitches this season and a profit of +5.46 units

pitches this season and a profit of +5.46 units Detroit is 5-9 on the ML when Jack Flaherty pitches this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: