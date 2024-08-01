Top 10 fantasy prospects traded at the deadline

The trade deadline has passed, and while we didn’t see the mega blockbuster that all trade sickos were hoping for, we did see several quality names get moved before the July 30 deadline, and plenty of intriguing prospects changing organizations in the process.

Here’s a look at the top 10 prospects who were traded before the deadline in terms of fantasy potential.

1. Connor Norby, INF, Miami Marlins

There were no Top 100 prospects traded at the deadline -- in my eyes, your mileage may vary, eye of the beholder, etc., but there were two who were in that conversation. One of them was Norby, who headed to Miami from Baltimore in the deal for Trevor Rogers. A second-round pick out of East Carolina back in 2021, Norby registered a .908 OPS in Triple-A Norfolk this year with 16 homers and 13 stolen bases, and he has the tools to potentially hit for a solid average and power at the highest level. He’s more quick than fast, but that can lead to a decent amount of steals, and he’s athletic enough to handle second base, for now. Norby isn’t a future star, but he has a chance for fantasy success because of his position and no real glaring weakness.

2. Jake Bloss, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Bloss was a third-round pick out of Georgetown just last year, and he was already able to reach the majors for three starts -- with a four scheduled before he was dealt -- before being the headliner in the deal for Yusei Kikuchi (note: Joey Loperfido would have made this list, but no longer qualifies as a prospect). Bloss can get his heater up to 97 mph and typically sits 93-95, and he will show six different offerings; the best of these a slider that gets plus grades. He throws everything for strikes, and while he doesn’t have elite upside, he does have the stuff to be a mid-rotation starter or better.

3. George Klassen, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Klassen was a relative-to-complete unknown coming into the year after being a sixth-round selection in 2023. That changed after a dominant showing in the minors with Low-A Clearwater with a 0.71 ERA and 57/12 K/BB, and while those numbers haven’t been as good in High-A (4.22, 32/9), there’s a reason he headlined the deal for Carlos Estevez. There are three pitches that can miss bats starting with a fastball that can touch triple digits and two strong breaking balls, but the concern is unreliable command. Klassen has the highest upside of the names on this list, but not quite the same floor as the two names above.

4. Augustin Ramirez, C, Miami Marlins

Ramirez was one of the prospects that went to Miami in the deal for Jazz Chisholm -- we’ll talk about another in a second -- and he’s a player that fantasy managers should be keeping a close eye on. He’s hit 20 homers in 88 games at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and there’s at least plus power potential in his right-handed bat. He’s also a patient hitter who should draw his fair share of walks, and strikeouts haven’t really been an issue for the 22-year-old. He’s not a great defender behind the plate and a move to first base can’t be ruled out, but the bat has a chance to play even if he moves to the not-so-hot corner.

5. Aidan Smith, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Many consider Brody Hopkins to be the best prospect who was traded to Tampa Bay in the Randy Arozarena blockbuster, but in my eyes -- especially from a fantasy perspective -- the headliner was Smith. A fourth-round pick who was given a $1.2 million bonus in 2023, Smith has been excellent in 2024 with Low-A Modesto as seen in a .284/.402/.470 slash with nine homers and 28 stolen bases. There’s a chance for four plus tools here, and the power -- the one who doesn’t project plus -- has developed more quickly than anticipated. Smith won’t be up anytime soon, but the fantasy skill set is readily apparent.

6. Thayron Liranzo, C, Detroit Tigers

Traded to Detroit for Jack Flaherty, Liranzo hasn’t been nearly as good as he was in 2023 with a .700 OPS compared to the .962 he produced in his breakout season, but there have flashes, and keep in mind this is a player that just turned 21 on July 5. A switch-hitting catcher, Liranzo has the potential to hit for power from both sides, and while he does have some swing-and-miss in his profile, he helps compensate with free passes. He should be able to stay behind the plate and he has a strong throwing arm, but keep in mind he’s a below-average athlete, so the position change would be first base or designated hitter. Despite his poor numbers in 2024 Liranzo is a name that must be monitored going forward.

7. Alex Clemmey, LHP, Washington Nationals

Clemmey is yet another member of the 2023 draft class that was traded, and he was the top prospect moved to the Nationals in the trade for Lane Thomas just before the deadline. The concern here is that the 6-foot-6 left-hander has significant control issues as seen in 47 walks over 69 1/3 innings with Low-A Lynchburg, but the ability to miss bats has been awfully impressive with 97 strikeouts in that timeframe. He gets his fastball into the high 90s with regularity, and he complements that heater with a well above-average curveball and a solid slider along with a decent change. There’s a little bit more risk with Clemmey than some of these other arms, but his reward is just as good -- if not better.

8. Dylan Lesko, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

Lesko was a first-round pick by the Padres in 2022, and he missed the first year and a half after undergoing Tommy John surgery before he was selected. The right-hander has not been terribly effective on the mound with a 6.14 ERA over his career -- including a 6.46 ERA for High-A Fort Wayne this season -- but he has been able to strike out 131 hitters in 102 2/3 innings, and there’s a reason the Rays wanted him in the deal for Jason Adam. Command has been a big issue as seen in 74 walks over that timeframe, but he shows a plus-plus change, a fastball not far from that grade, and an above-average curveball. Keep in mind Lesko is still only 20 until early September, and the Rays have done a fantastic job with this type of profile.

9. Jared Serna, INF, Miami Marlins

Serna is another name the Marlins acquired in the deal for Chisholm, and while he doesn’t have the upside of Ramirez, he might have a higher floor. Signed out of Mexico in 2019, Serna had a .785 OPS at High-A Hudson Valley, and he’s gone 6-for-9 since Joining Double-A Pensacola after joining the Miami organization. The 22-year-old has a chance for an above-average hit tool with a smooth, line-drive swing, and he’s an assertive hitter who keeps the strikeout totals to a low roar and will get on via walk. He also has above-average speed, so he’ll help compensate for so-so pop with a decent number of steals. Potential, anyway. Serna is a vastly underrated prospect, and one I think could help fantasy teams by the end of 2025.

10. Nick Yorke, INF/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Yorke has seen his prospect sheen since he was a first-round pick in 2021 and hit .325/.412/.516 in his first professional year, but he was excellent with Triple-A Worcester in 2024 with a .310/.408/.490 line over 145 at-bats, and a nice get for Pittsburgh in the trade for Quinn Priester. Yorke has a picturesque swing from the right side and the ball will jump off his bat, but the power hasn’t come around like many thought it would -- it projects around average -- and he’s not immune to punchouts. He’d been playing left field often for Worcester before the deal, but he is a solid second baseman who can hold his own in the middle of the infield. Add in above-average speed that could provide 15-to-20 steal seasons, and Yorke is absolutely worth staying on fantasy radars, especially when he’s so close to the big leagues.

Also considered: Brody Hopkins, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays; Deyvison De Los Santos, INF, Miami Marlins; Cayden Wallace, INF, Washington Nationals; Samuel Aldegheri, LHP, Los Angeles Angels