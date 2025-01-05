2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Week 11’s schedule will be fun for fantasy managers, as every day has between seven and nine games on the slate. Monday and Sunday (nine games) will be the busiest days of Week 11, with seven games being played on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday (eight on Wednesday and Thursday). From an availability standpoint, injuries to Luka Doncic, Jalen Suggs, Jaden Ivey, and Kawhi Leonard will have an impact, as will Jimmy Butler’s seven-game suspension in Miami. Let’s get into the schedule breakdown.

Week 11 Games Played

5 Games: PHO

4 Games: BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, IND, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOR, NYK, ORL, PHI, POR, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 Games: ATL, BOS, CLE, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, OKC, SAC, SAS

Week 11 Storylines

- Phoenix has the best Week 11 schedule

After playing two games in Week 10, the Suns will play five during Week 11, beginning with a road game against the 76ers on Monday. Mike Budenholzer’s team plays two back-to-backs (Monday/Tuesday and Saturday/Sunday), and Bradley Beal (hip) and Tyus Jones (illness) were on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Pacers. The good news for the Suns is that center Jusuf Nurkic will be back after serving a three-game suspension, meaning there isn’t much need to stream Mason Plumlee after Saturday. Also, three of Phoenix’s five games (two vs. Charlotte, one vs. Utah) are against teams careening toward the NBA Draft lottery. That may enhance the value of the Suns’ key fantasy options (Beal, Jones, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant).

- Charlotte and Utah will be worth targeting at the end of the week

Phoenix, Charlotte, and Utah are scheduled to play games on the final two days of Week 11, making them all worth a look for managers who need production to get their teams over the finish line. While the Jazz should enter Week 11 relatively healthy, with John Collins returning from a hip injury on Sunday, the Hornets have been without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller recently. That could make their Saturday/Sunday back-to-back to end Week 11 difficult for fantasy managers. Miles Bridges and Mark Williams have been productive recently, and Vasilije Micic is worth a look where there’s a need for assists whenever Ball cannot play.

- Who steps up while Jimmy Butler is suspended?

The Miami Heat have had enough. Butler was issued a seven-game suspension for violating team rules, and team president Pat Riley added that the team is “open for business” regarding potential trade offers. Unless the NBPA’s suspension appeal is upheld, Butler won’t be available to play again until January 17. Consistent streaming options didn’t emerge during his previous absences, with Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith being starters, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic provided depth off the bench.

The best option may be Terry Rozier, but he has been a disappointment thus far. Scary Terry was Erik Spoelstra’s choice to start against the Jazz on Saturday, and that move could give him a needed boost moving forward. Robinson is the best option for managers needing 3-pointers, but targeting any of these players is difficult due to the limited production. In theory, Jaquez should be the best option among the wings, but he hasn’t progressed the way many hoped he would in his third NBA season. Miami begins its four-game Week 11 schedule with a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back against the Kings and Warriors.

- How many games will fantasy managers get out of Kawhi Leonard?

Leonard will make his Clippers debut on Saturday when they host the Hawks in their final game of Week 11. Theoretically, the schedule should favor fantasy managers, as the Clippers play three games during Week 11 without a back-to-back. However, we’ve been down this road before with Leonard. Hopefully, there are no issues during or after Saturday’s game against the Hawks. The Clippers open Week 11 with games against Minnesota (Monday) and Denver (Wednesday); given the opponents, those are challenging matchups. However, on paper, Saturday’s game against Charlotte is one where the Clippers’ stars may flourish. Leonard will likely be restricted, which is unsurprising, but he can still provide excellent fantasy value when available.

- What will Jalen Suggs’ availability be for Week 11?

Suggs suffered a lower back strain during Friday’s win in Orlando and was ruled out for Orlando’s Week 10 finale against Utah on Sunday. That’s the first game of a back-to-back for the Magic, who open Week 11 on the road against the Knicks on Monday. That’s followed by a Thursday/Friday home back-to-back against Minnesota and Milwaukee, and the 76ers visit Orlando next Sunday. How many games will fantasy managers get out of Suggs, especially with two back-to-backs to navigate? His injury (and Anthony Black is also dealing with a back injury) has pushed Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph into the rotation. While Anthony offers a higher offensive ceiling, the inefficiency means he also has a lower floor. The injuries to Suggs and Black make him worth the risk in deep leagues due to a lack of suitable alternatives.

- Pistons continue life without Jaden Ivey

Detroit lost Ivey during Wednesday’s win over Orlando to a fractured fibula, and he’s out indefinitely. Wendell Moore Jr. started Friday’s win over Charlotte but only played 15 minutes. Malik Beasley (31 minutes vs. Charlotte) and Ausar Thompson (14 minutes) are far better streaming options, with the latter starting Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves. While Beasley is the superior target for managers needing offensive production, Thompson can offer more as a rebounder and defender. Detroit plays four games in Week 11, beginning with Portland on Monday, and three of their games are against teams likely to be in the draft lottery next spring (Portland, Brooklyn, and Toronto).

Light Game Days

None

Week 11 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 10)-Monday: ORL, SAC

Monday-Tuesday: DAL, MIA, MIN, PHO

Tuesday-Wednesday: DEN, NOR, WAS

Wednesday-Thursday: CLE, POR, TOR

Thursday-Friday: GSW, ORL

Friday-Saturday: None

Saturday-Sunday: CHA, PHO, UTA

Sunday-Monday (Week 12): NYK, WAS