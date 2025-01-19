2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown

Week 13 of the fantasy basketball season features an international trip, as the Pacers and Spurs will play two games in Paris. The schedules for both teams put them out of the running regarding fantasy streaming value since those are the only games Indiana and San Antonio will play. Monday’s schedule includes a few matinees in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in what has become an annual tradition for the NBA. Tuesday (five games), Friday (three), and Sunday (one) are the streaming days for Week 13, while Saturday features a robust 14-game slate.

Week 13 Games Played

4 Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, GSW, LAC, MEM, NOR, POR

3 Games: BKN, CHI, DEN, DET, HOU, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS

2 Games: IND, SAS

Week 13 Storylines

- Avoid Indiana and San Antonio to begin Week 13

Not only do the Pacers and Spurs only play twice during Week 13, but their first game won’t be until Thursday. Indiana and San Antonio are headed to Paris, where they’ll play two games (Thursday and Saturday) before returning to the States. Even worse for fantasy managers who may be seeking value is that those are two of the busiest days on the Week 13 schedule. Nine games will be played on Thursday and 14 on Saturday. Outside of the established fantasy stalwarts on these teams, there isn’t much need to consider streaming anyone unless there’s a serious injury.

- Seven teams play a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back, and another five have a Friday/Saturday

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are the days to watch regarding the potential for players sitting due to injury management. The Clippers are among the seven teams that will play a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back, as they’ll host the Celtics and Wizards. With Kawhi Leonard’s minutes still being managed, he’s a prime candidate to sit out the second game. The Celtics are another team to watch, as they’ll visit the Lakers one night after playing the Clippers, and the rivalry matchup is a nationally televised game. Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Jrue Holiday are three players whose statuses could be in question for either of those matchups in southern California.

As for the teams scheduled to play a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, New Orleans and Philadelphia draw attention due to their injury struggles throughout the season. While Joel Embiid (foot) is unlikely to be available during Week 13, Zion Williamson could be limited to a three-game week (instead of four) for injury management reasons. Charlotte, Cleveland, and Memphis will also have a Friday/Saturday back-to-back to navigate, and the Hornets are without Brandon Miller indefinitely due to a wrist injury.

- Portland has the best schedule to end Week 13

If there’s one team fantasy managers should consider targeting for the end of Week 13, it’s Portland. The Trail Blazers play three of their four Week 13 games during the final four days, beginning with a road back-to-back against Orlando (Thursday) and Charlotte (Friday). Injuries and rest have cleared up the logjam at the center position, with Donovan Clingan (ankle) sidelined, but Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams have also dealt with health issues. Also of note is the wing rotation, with Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija having missed time recently. Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara are two players worthy of consideration for Week 13, especially if Portland remains as shorthanded as they’ve been recently.

- There’s only one game on the final day of Week 13

Another important note about Portland’s Week 13 schedule is that their last game, Sunday at home against Oklahoma City, is the only matchup on that day’s slate. Portland’s aforementioned low-rostered players (Henderson and Camara) will be worth targeting, and Oklahoma City also has a few players worth a roll of the dice. Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins will all be in the mix for Sunday’s game among managers who may need a boost and have a transaction (or more) to burn before the end of the week.

- How many games will Miami get out of Jimmy Butler?

Butler returned from his seven-game suspension on Friday, but the desire to be traded has not gone away. He started and played 33 minutes in Miami’s loss to the Nuggets, with the activity level seeming to pick up after halftime. The Heat play three games during Week 13; will Butler play without issues? Or will something happen? His availability impacts the entire rotation; when Butler starts, so does Duncan Robinson for spacing reasons, and Haywood Highsmith’s value takes a hit despite being a starter. Given the current situation in Miami, fantasy managers who added Nikola Jovic or Jaime Jaquez Jr. during Butler’s suspension should hold onto them until there’s clarity regarding the future of that roster. Until Butler is traded, this will be an essential subplot in fantasy basketball.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 5 Games

NYK vs. BKN

POR vs. MIA

ORL vs. TOR

PHI vs. DEN

WAS vs. LAL

Friday: 3 Games

POR vs. CHA

CLE vs. PHI

NOR vs. MEM

Sunday: 1 Game

OKC vs. POR

Week 13 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 12)-Monday: None

Monday-Tuesday: NYK

Tuesday-Wednesday: BKN

Wednesday-Thursday: BOS, DAL, GSW, LAC, MIL, OKC, SAC

Thursday-Friday: POR

Friday-Saturday: CHA, CLE, MEM, NOR, PHI

Saturday-Sunday: None

Sunday-Monday (Week 14): None