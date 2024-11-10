2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown

Week 4 features the beginning of the second annual Emirates NBA Cup, with group play games once again scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays. Unfortunately, fantasy managers must also deal with critical injuries while assembling their lineups. While Joel Embiid will make his anticipated season debut on Tuesday, Kevin Durant and Ja Morant are facing extended absences due to their recent injuries. Let’s look at the Week 4 schedule breakdown and some critical storylines.

Week 4 Games Played

4 Games: BKN, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, LAC, MIN, NOR, NYK, OKC, PHO, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

3 Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, IND, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, ORL, PHI, POR, TOR

2 Games: DEN, GSW

Week 4 Storylines

- Suns will be without Kevin Durant for at least two weeks

At 8-1, Phoenix is off to its best start in franchise history. Unfortunately, Friday’s win over the Mavericks included a critical injury, with Kevin Durant suffering a strained calf that will sideline him for at least two weeks. The Suns play four games in Week 4, including two back-to-backs (the first begins on Tuesday). While Ryan Dunn could be Mike Budenholzer’s choice to fill the void in the starting lineup, Royce O’Neale is the player fantasy managers should seek out immediately. Rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues, he’s ranked just outside the top 50 in 9-cat per-game value.

- Joel Embiid to make his return on Tuesday

The 76ers will welcome back their starting center on Tuesday, as the matchup with the Knicks is the first Embiid is eligible for. Sidelined due to a lingering knee injury, the 2023 NBA MVP was suspended three games for his shoving of a columnist in the 76ers locker room. Tuesday’s Emirates NBA Cup matchup with the Knicks is the first game Embiid is eligible for, but this is not the best schedule for managers who have him or Paul George rostered.

The matchup with New York is the first of a back-to-back, as the 76ers host Cleveland the following night. With Tuesday’s game being a marquee matchup, managers should plan for Embiid and George sitting out the matchup with Cleveland. So, while Andre Drummond’s production has decreased, he’ll have some value during Week 4, and the same can be said for Kyle Lowry (filling in for the injured Tyrese Maxey), Kelly Oubre Jr., and Caleb Martin.

- Emirates NBA Cup group play begins Tuesday

As noted above, the second Emirates NBA Cup gets underway with eight games on Tuesday and another 12 on Friday. Six teams that play on Tuesday are scheduled to play on Wednesday: Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Portland. As for the 24 teams that play on Friday, five also have a game on Saturday: the Lakers, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Toronto. Some players whose statuses will garner attention among these teams are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Devin Vassell, with the latter making his season debut on Saturday against the Jazz.

- Will Pelicans’ Trey Murphy make his season debut?

New Orleans has been hit hard by injuries thus far, with four starters (Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Zion Williamson) and a fifth key contributor (Murphy) sidelined. According to Chris Haynes, the good news for New Orleans is that Murphy targets Monday’s game against the Nets for his season debut. He’s been sidelined with a hamstring strain, and fantasy managers should plan for Murphy’s minutes to be restricted early on. As for the schedule, New Orleans’ four-game Week 4 slate includes a Friday/Saturday home back-to-back against the Nuggets and Lakers. If Murphy is available on Monday, at best, this could be a three-game week for him.

- It’s really “Scotty Pippen Jr. time” in Memphis

On Saturday, the Grizzlies provided the dreaded Ja Morant update fantasy managers were waiting for, revealing that he suffered a posterior hip subluxation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains during Wednesday’s win over the Lakers. He’s considered week-to-week. With Marcus Smart still sidelined, it’s “all systems go” for Pippen in fantasy basketball. He’s been excellent in a reserve role and recorded a triple-double as Morant’s replacement in Friday’s win over the Wizards. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies are one of the teams that will play three games in Week 4, but that should not prevent anyone from adding Pippen if they have the chance to do so.

- Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Washington have to navigate two back-to-backs

In addition to the Suns, the Rockets, Kings, and Wizards must also navigate two back-to-backs during Week 4. In the case of Houston, Sacramento, and Washington, their first back-to-back begins with the final game day of Week 3. Houston, Phoenix, and Washington will start their second back-to-back on the final game day of Week 4, while Sacramento’s second is a Friday/Saturday. Other than Durant and Bradley Beal, there aren’t any significant injury concerns among the fantasy-relevant options on these teams. Steven Adams has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pistons, so he should be available for Monday’s game against the Wizards.

Light Game Days

Monday: 5 Games

CLE vs. CHI

WAS vs. HOU

BKN vs. NOR

LAC vs. OKC

SAC vs. SAS

Thursday: 1 Game

DAL vs. UTA

Saturday: 5 Games

MIL vs. CHA

TOR vs. BOS

LAL vs. NOR

SAS vs. DAL

UTA vs. SAC

Week 4 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 3)-Monday: HOU, OKC, SAC, WAS

Monday-Tuesday: None

Tuesday-Wednesday: MIL, MIN, NYK, PHI, PHO, POR

Wednesday-Thursday: None

Thursday-Friday: None

Friday-Saturday: LAL, NOR, SAC, SAS, TOR

Saturday-Sunday: CHA, DAL, UTA

Sunday-Monday (Week 5): ATL, CHI, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, NYK, PHO, WAS