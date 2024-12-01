2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Schedule Breakdown

As with the two weeks surrounding the NBA All-Star break, Week 7 will be larger than usual in Yahoo leagues. Due to the Emirates NBA Cup, with group play concluding on Tuesday night, Week 7 will consist of two games. All 30 teams will play two games during the second half of Week 7 that will count toward official standings, statistics, and fantasy leagues. As for the first half, most teams will play four, with seven playing three times. Combined with more injury-related news, fantasy managers will have a lot to sift through as they set their lineups and navigate the waiver wire. Let’s look at Week 7 in fantasy basketball.

Week 7 Games Played

6 Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, GSW, IND, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOR, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC, SAS TOR, WAS

5 Games: BKN, DAL, DET, HOU, LAC, OKC, POR, UTA

Week 7 Storylines

- Schedules for the second half of Week 7 won’t be known until after NBA Cup group play concludes on December 3

The Emirates NBA Cup group stage concludes on Tuesday, with 11 games on the schedule. Among the more significant matchups are Magic/Knicks (top spot in East Group A), Bucks/Pistons (top spot in East Group B), and Spurs/Suns (teams are tied with Oklahoma City for top spot in West Group B). All 30 teams are guaranteed two games during the second half of Week 7; we need Tuesday’s results to figure out the four quarterfinal matchups. The 22 teams that don’t qualify represent one “pool” from which their two games will come, with the four quarterfinal losers representing another. The four quarterfinal winners will meet in Las Vegas on December 14 in the semifinal round, and the championship game will not count toward official stats or fantasy leagues.

- Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (calf) for at least two weeks

Already light on bodies in the frontcourt, the Hornets lost their best player toward the end of Week 6 when LaMelo Ball suffered a calf strain that will sideline him for at least two weeks. With Tre Mann (back) also sidelined, Vasilije Micic steps into the starting point guard role. While he isn’t much of a scorer, Micic can provide streaming value for managers needing assists. Also worth watching are KJ Simpson and Nick Smith Jr., who have both received additional rotation minutes. Lastly, Brandon Miller will be the unquestioned top offensive option. While efficiency may take a hit, look for an increase in his overall value.

- Will Luka Doncic (wrist) return during Week 7?

With Doncic ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Jazz, Sunday’s matchup with Portland will be his final opportunity to play during Week 6. If he doesn’t play, the Mavericks have three games during the first half of Week 7, beginning with an NBA Cup matchup with the Grizzlies on Tuesday. His availability impacts the entire Mavericks rotation. Kyrie Irving figures even more prominently in the offense, while Quentin Grimes (when healthy) has been the replacement in the starting lineup. Naji Marshall, who’s scored 20 points or more in four straight headings into Sunday, is benefitting more than Grimes as a streaming option.

- The Celtics will have two back-to-backs to navigate during the first portion of Week 7

Boston is the lone team scheduled to play two back-to-backs during the first portion of Week 7, beginning with their game in Cleveland on Sunday. That game is followed by a matchup with the Heat on Monday, and the champs then have a Friday/Saturday home back-to-back against the Bucks and Grizzlies. Al Horford, who usually does not play both ends of back-to-backs, and Kristaps Porzingis are the most prominent names to watch here. However, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are also questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Cavaliers. Don’t be surprised if some of these players get a night off, with Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta, and Luke Kornet in a position to see their minutes increase.

- How many games (if any) will the Clippers get out of Norman Powell (hamstring)?

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Nuggets, Powell has missed the Clippers’ last six contests. Amir Coffey has been the replacement in the starting lineup, but he’s failed to provide top 200 per-game value in 9-cat formats over the last two weeks. Rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues, Coffey hasn’t done enough to retain streaming value after hitting double figures in his first two starts. While Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, Terance Mann, and Kevin Porter Jr. have also been in positions to take on expanded roles in Powell’s absence, none have separated themselves, either. The Clippers play three games during the first segment of Week 7, beginning with a Tuesday/Wednesday home back-to-back against Portland and Minnesota.

- What’s happening with Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee)?

The good news for fantasy managers is that George returned on Saturday night against the Pistons. However, Embiid remains out, and Detroit’s center rotation got a bit murkier. Andre Drummond sprained his right ankle during the first quarter and did not return, leaving Guerschon Yabusele (who’s more of a four than a five) and rookie Adem Bona. Yabusele’s fantasy value improved even before Drummond’s injury, so he’s the one to target if Embiid is unavailable for the start of Week 7. As for Bona and KJ Martin, fantasy managers can “wait list” them to see how Nick Nurse manages his rotation if Drummond cannot play. Philadelphia plays four games in the first half of Week 7, including a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back against the Hornets (away) and Magic (home)

- How available will Portland’s Jerami Grant (knee)/Robert Williams (concussion)/Scoot Henderson (quad) be during Week 7?

Portland is another team that’s been hit hard by injuries recently, especially in the frontcourt. Clingan is out for at least one more week, while Grant and Williams have missed Portland’s last two games. Deandre Ayton’s return has certainly helped, especially with his ability to push the high 30s in minutes played. Another player who has been more of a factor is Deni Avdija, whose versatility makes him a solid option in standard leagues. In addition to those frontcourt players, the Blazers did not have Scoot Henderson (quad) for Friday’s win over the Kings. Dalano Banton has been the biggest beneficiary on nights when Scoot sits regarding streaming value.

- How long will DeMar DeRozan (back) be out of the lineup?

The Kings wing has missed the last two games with a back injury, but he was able to participate in Saturday’s practice. That bodes well for DeRozan’s availability for Sunday’s game against San Antonio, with the Kings listing him as probable on the initial injury report. Jae Crowder has filled the void in the starting lineup but hasn’t offered much beyond deep-league value for managers needing 3-pointers. However, DeRozan’s absence has also boosted Malik Monk’s value due to Sacramento’s need for his scoring. Heading into the final game of Week 6, Monk has provided 3rd-round value over the last two weeks. Monk is rostered in 45% of Yahoo leagues. Even when DeRozan returns, he’ll have value in standard leagues.

Light Game Days

Monday, December 2 (4 Games)

NOR vs. ATL

MIA vs. BOS

BKN vs. CHI

LAL vs. MIN

Monday, December 9 (1 Game)

NYK vs. TOR

Tuesday, December 10 (2 Games)

Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 11 (2 Games)

Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals

Saturday, December 14 (2 Games)

Emirates NBA Cup semifinals (in Las Vegas)

Week 7 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 6)-Monday: BKN, BOS, LAL, MIA, NOR

Monday-Tuesday: None

Tuesday-Wednesday: DET, IND, LAC, MIL, ORL, PHI

Wednesday-Thursday: None

Thursday-Friday: CHI, GSW, SAC, SAS

Friday-Saturday: BOS

Saturday-Sunday: CHA, CLE, DEN, MEM, MIA, NOR, PHO, WAS

Sunday-Monday: None