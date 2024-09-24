Fantasy Basketball: Ameer Tyree’s Studs and Duds

By Ameer Tyree

Identifying value is essential to fantasy basketball drafts, but it’s an inexact science. With that in mind, the Rotoworld staff has identified a few of its “studs” and “duds” ahead of the 2024-25 season, predicting high- and low-value options projected to go in the early, middle, and late rounds of drafts. Last up is Ameer Tyree, who has no reservations regarding the fantasy value of Charlotte’s young point guard.

STUD: LaMelo Ball

Ball only appeared in 22 games last season but notched career highs in points (23.9) and steals (1.8) per game. The Hornets’ do-it-all point guard also tallied 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest. While Ball’s turnover averages have risen since his rookie year, he remains among the best high-upside fantasy prospects.

Fantasy managers are sure to be skeptical about Ball. He’s played 58 games over the previous two seasons because of injuries. Ball posted 25.2 points, 8.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per 36 minutes during those campaigns while sinking more than 3.0 three-pointers per outing. The Hornets lack depth but have a pair of effective scoring wings in Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. That duo’s offensive support can help Ball elevate his game to another level. You should look to target Ball if he falls out of the first round of your fantasy draft, as other players who’ve been healthy recently should remain the priority.

DUD: Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton was one of last season’s biggest surprises. The Indiana Pacers point guard thrived as a floor general and finished as the NBA’s assist leader. He racked up double-doubles with ease thanks to averages of 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game. Haliburton didn’t turn the ball over much, shot efficiently for most of the season, and contributed on the defensive end.

Haliburton should remain one of the better fantasy point guard options in 2024-25, but his numbers dropped significantly following the acquisition of Pascal Siakam. Haliburton averaged 16.9 points and 9.5 assists through 36 outings with Siakam in the regular season. Those numbers are nothing to scoff at, and Haliburton will get a chance to come into his second full season with the Pacers with improved team chemistry and health. Fantasy managers should be wary of making him their first pick off the board now that he has a legitimate co-star.

STUD: Jalen Johnson

Johnson’s breakout season flew under the radar last season. The Hawks wing tallied 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 51.1% from the field in his third NBA season. He unexpectedly doubled his average playing time from the previous season and logged 33.7 minutes per contest through 56 games. The Duke product is set to take another leap in 2024-25.

Johnson could blossom into Atlanta’s regular second scoring option alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic now, as Dejounte Murray has left to Join the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks’ lack of reliable swingmen to bring off the bench can help Johnson finish the year as a top-50 fantasy player. Don’t be surprised if he outperforms several players who regularly get All-Star consideration.

DUD: Buddy Hield

Dud: Two of the NBA’s best three-point shooters are paring up in Golden State. Hield is set to help fill the void left by Klay Thompson with the Warriors. No player has made more shots from long range than Hield over the last five seasons. There’s reason to be skeptical about his fit with the Dubs alongside Curry and company.

Hield’s shooting percentages have been solid at his last two stops. However, he averaged less than 13.0 points per game with his last two teams and fell completely out of the rotation at times with the Philadelphia 76ers. I’m not convinced he’ll fit right in with the movement and defense that the Warriors prioritize.

Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton will likely be critical contributors, thanks to their defensive versatility. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hield fell well short of expectations with those two in the fold. He’s worth rostering as a three-point specialist, but waiting to get him a little later than where he’s projected to go in drafts shouldn’t hurt you too much.

STUD: Malcolm Brogdon

The 2023 Sixth Man of the Year has a new team. Brogdon averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in 39 appearances with the Portland Trail Blazers. Now he’s set to take over starting point guard duties with the Washington Wizards in 2024-25. Jordan Poole wasn’t ready to run an offense in his first season with Washington, but Brogdon is and can step right in for Tyus Jones.

Brogdon has posted at least 15.0 points and 5.0 assists per game, shooting better than 44% from the field and 38% from deep in three of his previous four campaigns. He might not put up eye-popping numbers, but he’s an efficient scorer and playmaker who doesn’t turn the ball over. I think Washington will lean on his consistency as they look to rebuild.

DUD: Scoot Henderson

Henderson did his best with the opportunities he was given as a rookie. He posted some solid stat lines here and there but wasn’t secure with the ball and shot poorly from the field and long-range. Portland’s backcourt is interesting, and I can’t say I’m confident in banking on Henderson as a starter or reserve point guard.

Anfernee Simons should remain the lead guard, and Shaedon Sharpe will give Henderson a run for his money as a member of the starting backcourt. Fantasy managers shouldn’t bank on a huge jump for Henderson. His streakiness and the combo guards he’ll have to compete with for a reliable role seem likely to hold him back in year two.

