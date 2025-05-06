Warriors vs. Timberwolves Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 6

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

It’s Tuesday, May 6, and the Golden State Warriors (48-34) and Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Warriors survived a game seven with an impressive win over the Houston Rockets. It will be interesting to see if we see another case of rest versus rust in game one of this match.

The Warriors last played on Sunday. The Timberwolves last played last Wednesday.

So far, the teams in the longer series have come out on top in game one. The Cavaliers, the Celtics, and the Thunder all lost game one at home.

As a 7-point underdog and +230 on the moneyline, the Warriors would be an interesting pizza money bet, to see if it happens.

The Warriors are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Timberwolves have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves live today

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: TNT, truTV

Game odds for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Warriors (+234), Timberwolves (-289)

Spread: Timberwolves -7

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 103.45, and the Timberwolves 107.1.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday's Warriors vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Warriors +7 and +230...

Thomas: “It’s game one, and the Timberwolves will likely win this game. If the Warriors complete the lower seed upset sweep, I want to have a little piece of the action.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today's Warriors & Timberwolves game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 209.

