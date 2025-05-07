Nuggets vs. Thunder Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

It’s Wednesday, May 7, and the Denver Nuggets (50-32) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are down 1-0 in the series after being outscored 36-29 in the fourth quarter.

With the Golden State Warriors winning last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, all four road dogs won in game one.

The Nuggets are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Thunder have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Thunder live today

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: TNT, truTV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Nuggets (+412), Thunder (-559)

Spread: Thunder -11

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 113.43, and the Thunder 119.17.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Nuggets vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Oklahoma City -10.5 (-105)...

Thomas: “Bounce back game for the Thunder if we can even call it that. They played pretty good basketball up until late in the fourth quarter.

This season, after a loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 8-6-1 with an average margin of victory of 12.2 points. The Thunder went 29-13-2 as home favorites this year with a 15.7 average margin of victory.

This is a perfect spot to take the Thunder to win by margin.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Thunder on Wednesday

The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 games

The Nuggets have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 7 road games against the Thunder

The Under is 4-1 in the Thunder’s last 5 matchups against Western Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

