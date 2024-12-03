Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Yves Missi is just getting started

It’s surprising that Yves Missi is only rostered in 32% of Yahoo leagues. He had the best game of his career with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Monday’s loss, and he has scored in double figures in six straight games. Missi has benefitted from Dejounte Murray’s return to the lineup. Murray hasn’t shot the ball well, but his passing ability has made life easy for Missi after he spent the first month of his career without a true point guard. Missi came into the league as a center that was ready to have success with a playmaker that can feed him easy shots and that is finally happening. His role feels safe, and the numbers are ramping up.

Dariq Whitehead- less than 1%

The former five-star recruit has been limited by so many injuries in both college and the pros, and this was one of his first games playing a large role in the NBA. He shined with 18 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and six 3-pointers. The talent was always there, and while it is too soon to jump to conclusions about his future, it was a great step in the right direction for him. The Nets are focused on the future and will likely want to see what they have in the former first-round pick. Proceed with caution, but Jordi Fernandez rewarded Tyrese Martin with a start after he scored 30 points. The same thing could happen for Whitehead.

Ayo Dosunmu- 25%

Dosunmu has been a starter since Patrick Williams went down, and he continues to turn in strong numbers every game. He isn’t exploding for big nights, but the production has been consistent. Chicago still has three more games this week, which will give Dosunmu plenty of opportunities to continue his contributions.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.- 15%

With Jimmy Butler sidelined, Jaquez Jr. got his first start of the season and recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds against Boston. This isn’t expected to be a long-term injury for Butler, but if he remains out for Wednesday’s game against the Lakers, or for one leg of their back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday, Jaquez may see more starts.

Jeremy Sochan- 41%

Sochan has been sidelined for the past month with a left thumb fracture, but he is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game. He got off to a strong start, averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.3 minutes during their first seven games of the year before his injury.

Mason Plumlee- 2%, Oso Ighodaro- 1%

It was announced on Monday that Jusuf Nurkic is set to miss at least one week with a thigh injury. In their last game, Plumlee logged 16 minutes as a starter, with Ighodaro playing 31 minutes as a reserve. That was likely because they were playing Golden State, since they use smaller lineups. These two should split the minutes at center for at least their next four games, with Plumlee getting the starts.